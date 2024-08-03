Yankees bring home losing streak into matchup against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (51-59, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (65-46, second in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (11-7, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -175, Blue Jays +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a three-game home skid.

New York has gone 27-24 in home games and 65-46 overall. The Yankees are second in the AL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Toronto is 25-31 on the road and 51-59 overall. The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Volpe has 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 41 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 15-for-37 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 21 home runs while slugging .527. Ernie Clement is 12-for-40 with four doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .280 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alejandro Kirk: day-to-day (elbow), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press