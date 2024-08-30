Yankees begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (67-67, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (78-56, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Yankees: Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -173, Cardinals +145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

New York has a 78-56 record overall and a 36-29 record at home. The Yankees have hit 207 total home runs to lead the AL.

St. Louis has gone 31-35 on the road and 67-67 overall. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.14.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 31 doubles, a triple, 51 home runs and 123 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-37 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 21 home runs, 25 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .279 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 18-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ian Hamilton: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 15-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (finger), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

