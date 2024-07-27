Yankees acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. in deal with Marlins: reports

BOSTON — With the rest of the American League East already wheeling and dealing, the Yankees joined the fray on Saturday afternoon.

The team is acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Marlins, according to multiple reports. Miami’s center fielder for the past two seasons, Chisholm played second base earlier in his career.

Chisholm has played second three times this season. The Yankees already have Gleyber Torres, an impending free agent, at second, but the team has also been playing Trent Grisham in center a ton with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list.

The plan is for Stanton to return Monday in Philadelphia.

Regardless of where he plays, Chisholm will add league-average offense to a lineup that has mostly struggled outside of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. The 26-year-old hit .249/.323/.407 with 14 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a 101 OPS+ over 101 games for the Marlins this season.

Prior to the trade, there had been numerous reports linking the Bahamian-born Chisholm to the Yankees. There had also been a few reports that called into question whether his eccentric personality would fit the team’s clubhouse.

However, Yankees hitting coach James Rowson recently told the New York Daily News that he had no issues with Chisholm when the two were in Miami together. Rowson was the Marlins’ hitting coach from 2020-2022.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Jazz,” Rowson said. “I’ve gotten a chance to know him, but I think one of my strengths is building relationships with players over the years. It’s the same thing I try to do with the players I have here and the players I’ve been with in the past. Personally, I have no issues with Jazz.”

Added pitcher Cody Poteet, another former Marlin under pinstriped employment: “Playing with Jazz was fun. He’s a good teammate and plays hard. He’s a talented player, so I had nothing but a good time playing with Jazz.”

Now in his fifth season, Chisholm has a lifetime .246/.309/.440 slash line to go along with 66 homers, 205 RBIs, 81 stolen bases and a 102 OPS+.

The Yankees’ full exchange for Chisholm had yet to be announced, but ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported that power-hitting catcher Agustin Ramirez was part of the deal with two other prospects.