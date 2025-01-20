Yale hosts Dartmouth after Cornish's 20-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (7-8, 1-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (9-6, 2-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth visits Yale after Ryan Cornish scored 20 points in Dartmouth's 81-80 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-1 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is fourth in the Ivy League with 16.5 assists per game led by Cornish averaging 3.8.

Yale scores 82.2 points, 9.6 more per game than the 72.6 Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 8.8 more points per game (79.3) than Yale gives up to opponents (70.5).

The Bulldogs and Big Green match up Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc.

Cornish is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Big Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press