🎥 Yūki Nagasato nets long-range stunner for Houston Dash 🚀

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup continues on Saturday, and the Houston Dash scored a stunning goal!

Down by one at the 20-minute mark, a moment of individual brilliance from Yūki Nagasato drew things levels against KC Current.

The midfielder stole the ball in the middle of the park before driving into space. She looked up and had a crack from range, seeing the ball hit off the post and in.

Yuki dials in from distance ☎️ pic.twitter.com/IBEa6d7DRh — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 21, 2024

Nagasato really said, ‘Fine, I’ll do it myself’ with this one!

Image credit: Melissa Tamez-USA TODAY Sports