Xzayvier Brown scores 20 as Saint Joseph's cruises past Loyola Chicago 93-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points as Saint Joseph's rolled to a 93-57 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Brown went 8 of 16 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (11-6, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson added 19 points and six rebounds. Erik Reynolds II hit four 3-pointers and scored 18.

The Ramblers (10-6, 1-2) were led by Sheldon Edwards with 12 points. Jayden Dawson added 12 points and Miles Rubin scored 10.

Saint Joseph's took the lead with 19:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Reynolds led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 53-29 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

