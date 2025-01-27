Xavier Worthy somehow wrestled a pass away from a Bills defender for a controversial catch

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made a huge play on a contested catch. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Xavier Worthy is a fast playmaker. He's coming along quickly at the end of his rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He's also not the type to wrestle away a jump ball from a defender in traffic. He's just 165 pounds.

But Worthy had one of the strongest plays of the playoffs in the AFC championship game. Patrick Mahomes somehow got free to deliver a reckless pass downfield into traffic. Bills safety Cole Bishop had it when he went up, and by the time he went down Worthy had possession. If there was a question about whether both players had control, the tie goes to the receiver.

MAHOMES THROWING IT UP TO XAVIER WORTHY 😳



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/mB3IP5ltXL — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

There was controversy. The ball might have hit the ground as Worthy was taking it back, as Tony Romo pointed out on the CBS broadcast. As with any call that happens to go the Chiefs' way, that brought out the conspiracy theorists. The Bills challenged, but the call stood.

Even though this ball hit the ground and neither player had complete possession the refs rule that this was a catch by Xavier Worthy. pic.twitter.com/VuCbWzA6tH — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 27, 2025

It wouldn't have been an interception anyway. There was a holding by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the play, which would have negated the interception and brought even more rage on social media over the officials. But the play did give the Chiefs the ball at Buffalo's 3-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes ran into the end zone on third-and-goal after Worthy's big catch. For those waiting to complain about the officiating, it was finally their chance to let loose.