Xavier hosts Texas Southern in season opener
Texas Southern Tigers at Xavier Musketeers
Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -22.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Texas Southern in the season opener.
Xavier went 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.
Texas Southern went 16-17 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.
