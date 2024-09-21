Xavier Brown leads way with 171 yards, Virginia runs over Coastal Carolina in 43-24 win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Virginia's Xavier Brown ran for 171 yards on nine carries as the Cavaliers ran all over Coastal Carolina for a 43-24 win on Saturday in a rare road game at a Group of Five school.

The Cavaliers (3-1) ran for 384 yards, the first time they have gained more than 300 yards in a game since 2018.

The three wins match the Cavaliers win total in each of coach Tony Elliott’s first two seasons at Virginia. The Cavaliers haven’t been to a bowl since their 2019 Orange Bowl loss to Florida.

“It's a sign things are going in the right direction,” Brown said. “I think if we keep it up and keep our beliefs and keep backing it every week we should get to where we want to go.”

Coming in, this didn't look like an easy one for the Cavaliers. They were only about a field goal favorite against the Chanticleers (3-1) who have won three games against power conference teams in the past five seasons.

The Cavaliers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff that led to a touchdown three plays later and had an interception in the first quarter that led to another TD as they quieted the record crowd of 22,104 who came to watch Coastal Carolina on their teal Surf Turf.

The Cavaliers scored on their next five possessions.

“Today we were a ground and pound team. We got after it,” center Brian Stevens said.

With all the running Virginia didn't need Anthony Colandrea's arm much. He completed 13 of his 20 passes for 131 yards, including a 37-yard pass to Malachi Fields for his second TD catch of the day early in the fourth quarter. Colandrea also ran for 46 yards.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko was 10-for-21 for 222 yards. Tray Taylor had three catches for 70 yards and Jameson Tucker had three receptions for 63 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: This win shouldn't be taken for granted. The Cavaliers are now just 6-4 against current Sun Belt Conference members. James Madison, Old Dominion and Southern Miss have each beaten them twice.

Coastal Carolina: One bright spot for the Chanticleers were big plays in the air. They had five catches go for more than 25 yards.

GRADY BUNCH

When Virginia needs a short gain, it's time to call on backup quarterback Grady Brosterhous.

The junior has three touchdowns after running for two scores on Saturday. He has 10 yards on six carries in 2024. His teammates call the jumbo package he stars in the “Grady Bunch.”

“I always like to run the ball, but I never had a a package quite like this,” Brosterhous said. “I'm just thankful to have a role on the team.”

ELLIOTT'S HOMECOMING

It was Elliott's first game back in South Carolina since the Cavaliers hired him away from Clemson, where he was offensive coordinator. He said he was nice to see some familiar things and to check out the beach.

“It's fun to win anywhere. It doesn't matter if it's Charlottesville, South Carolina or Alaska," Elliott said.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers have an off week before hosting Boston College on Oct. 5.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers host Old Dominion on Oct. 5.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Jeffrey Collins, The Associated Press