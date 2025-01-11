Xabi Alonso explains Wirtz benching

Florian Wirtz surprisingly started Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Friday night from the bench.

After his side's 3-2 win, head coach Xabi Alonso explained that Wirtz and Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios had missed Leverkusen's final preparations for the game on Friday morning.

"When we met for training this morning, they were stuck in a traffic jam on a bridge in Köln for a long time. They missed our preparation and our meeting and went straight to Dortmund," said Xabi Alonso, according to Kicker.

The fact that Wirtz and Palacios ultimately missed the final discussion of the match plan gave the coach an uneasy feeling.

"I wanted to make things clear. I know how important Flo is. It was not a disciplinary matter, it was just for my peace of mind," explained Xabi Alonso.

Wirtz came on to the pitch just after the hour mark, while Palacios was brought on as a substitute with just a few minutes to go.