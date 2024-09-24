Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa LIVE: League Cup result, final score and reaction

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as Wycombe Wanderers face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa LIVE: League Cup updates

Goal - Buendia nets the opener ten minutes after restart (0-1)

Goal - Duran scores late penalty to seal Villa’s progress (0-2)

Goal - Kone fires in stoppage-time consolation (1-2)

Wycombe Wanderers FC 1 - 2 Aston Villa FC

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:53

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Aston Villa 2.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:53

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 1, Aston Villa 2.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:53

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 1, Aston Villa 2. Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:56

Attempt missed. Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Humphreys.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:52

Attempt missed. Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Ravizzoli following a fast break.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:51

Attempt saved. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:50

Attempt saved. Jamaldeen Jimoh (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:50

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:50

Substitution, Aston Villa. Jamaldeen Jimoh replaces Emiliano Buendía.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:50

Substitution, Aston Villa. Travis Patterson replaces Ian Maatsen.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:46

Attempt missed. Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:46

Foul by Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:46

Substitution, Aston Villa. Ben Broggio replaces Kadan Young.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:43

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Aston Villa 2. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:43

Penalty conceded by Declan Skura (Wycombe Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:42

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:39

Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:38

Attempt missed. Tyreeq Bakinson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Low following a corner.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:36

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Gauci.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:38

Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Low with a headed pass.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:36

Foul by Kadan Young (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:36

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Luke Leahy replaces Matt Butcher.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:32

Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Richard Kone is caught offside.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:32

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:32

Delay in match because of an injury Jasper Pattenden (Wycombe Wanderers).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Hand ball by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Richard Kone is caught offside.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Cameron Humphreys replaces Josh Scowen.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Richard Kone replaces Beryly Lubala.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garath McCleary replaces Kieran Sadlier.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Fred Onyedinma replaces David Wheeler.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Aston Villa. Jacob Ramsey replaces Leon Bailey.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Substitution, Aston Villa. Aidan Borland replaces Amadou Onana.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:15

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:25

Foul by Matt Butcher (Wycombe Wanderers).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:15

Foul by Kadan Young (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:13

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Aston Villa 1. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:13

Tyreeq Bakinson (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:11

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:10

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:10

Foul by Kadan Young (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:07

Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:07

Attempt missed. Sil Swinkels (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lamare Bogarde.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:05

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Lamare Bogarde.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:05

Attempt blocked. Matt Butcher (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Scowen.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

21:03

Second Half begins Wycombe Wanderers 0, Aston Villa 0.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:47

First Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Aston Villa 0.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:46

Fourth official has announced 1 minutes of added time.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:46

Attempt missed. Matt Butcher (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Beryly Lubala.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:45

Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:45

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Alex Hartridge.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:42

Foul by Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:41

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:41

Foul by Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:38

Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:37

Attempt blocked. Kosta Nedeljkovic (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a through ball.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:35

Attempt saved. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Butcher.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:35

Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:34

Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Maatsen following a fast break.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:31

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Gauci.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:26

Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:25

Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sil Swinkels with a through ball.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:24

Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Beryly Lubala is caught offside.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:18

Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:17

Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Beryly Lubala is caught offside.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:17

Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa).

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:14

Offside, Aston Villa. Jhon Durán is caught offside.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:13

Attempt saved. Beryly Lubala (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:10

Kadan Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:07

Attempt saved. Kieran Sadlier (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:05

Attempt saved. Beryly Lubala (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Sadlier.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:05

Attempt missed. Ian Maatsen (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:05

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Declan Skura.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:05

Attempt blocked. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ross Barkley.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:03

Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:03

Attempt missed. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a through ball.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

20:01

First Half begins.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

19:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wycombe Wanderers vs Aston Villa

18:00

