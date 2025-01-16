Wycombe sign Danish midfielder Westergaard

Magnus Westergaard's home debut could be at Adams Park on 25 January against Northampton Town [Getty Images]

Wycombe Wanderers have signed midfielder Magnus Westergaard from Danish Superliga side Viborg.

The 26-year-old has penned an undisclosed-length deal with the managerless League One promotion contenders.

Westergaard has scored five goals in 49 league games since signing from Lyngby in February 2023.

"Magnus is a player with fantastic pedigree in the Danish Superliga and complements the way we play," said Wycombe's chief football officer Dan Rice.

"We're really pleased to bring him to the club, especially given the strong level of competition we faced for his signature in the UK and across Europe. He was one of our top targets for this January transfer window."

Following the departure of head coach Matt Bloomfield and his backroom team, Wycombe have had a caretaker coaching team made up of development coaches - including Sam Grace, Harry Hudson, Matty Dye and Jerome John - to oversee training this week.

The Chairboys still lie second in League One thanks largely to a 19-match unbeaten run between 24 August and 26 December. They are two points behind leaders Birmingham City, having played two games more, but have only picked up four points out of a possible 12 from their past four games.

They visit Nigel Clough's Mansfield Town this Saturday before a home game with Northampton Town the following week.