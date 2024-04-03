WWE WrestleMania 40 details: Time, how to watch, match card and more

The greatest week in WWE has arrived.

WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 40, is days away from taking place and its shaping up to be one of the biggest events in WrestleMania history.

So far, 13 matches have been announced seven of which are for championships. Headliners for the weekend include the highly-anticipated return of The Rock, who will be competing in a match for the first time in eight years, and the rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

There's still time for matches to be added, but here's what to know about WrestleMania 40 with it just a few days away:

When is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is on April 6 and 7. The event has become a two-day spectacle since WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Where is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WrestleMania 40 start time

WrestleMania 40 night one will start at 7 p.m. ET April 6. WrestleMania night two will start at 7 p.m. ET April 7.

How to watch WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

WrestleMania 40 match card, schedule Night 1

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to determine stipulation for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Women's World Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch.

WWE Intercontinental Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso.

Six-pack ladder match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz and R-Truth vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

WrestleMania 40 match card, schedule Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Women's Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley.

WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

What to know about The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The main event of WrestleMania 40 will be a rematch of last year's title match between Reigns and Rhodes. Rhodes won the opportunity to face Reigns after he won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

But the twist comes courtesy of The Rock's return to WWE. He inserted himself into facing Reigns at WrestleMania instead of Rhodes, much to the disapproval of Rhodes. This led to a faceoff at the WrestleMania 40 kickoff in Las Vegas in February, which ended with The Rock slapping Rhodes. After Rollins came to the defense of Rhodes, a tag team match between The Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins was proposed and later accepted.

The tag match will have a stipulation that affects the title match on night two. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Rock and the Bloodline will be barred from being ringside during the match between Reigns and Rhodes for the. If The Rock and Reigns win, then it will be Bloodline rules − basically a no disqualification match − which means The Rock will do "everything" to make sure Rhodes doesn't win the title.

