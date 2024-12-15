Advertisement

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results, highlights: Cody Rhodes fends off Kevin Owens, Gunther stays on top

drake riggs
Uncrowned
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Cody Rhodes enters the ring during SmackDown at Delta Center on November 29, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
Cody Rhodes is still WWE Champion after beating Kevin Owens at Saturday Night's Main Event. (WWE/Getty Images)

WWE kicked it old school with Saturday Night's Main Event taking fans back to the 1980s.

In the night's marquee attraction, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes successfully defended his belt against an old friend-turned-bitter rival, Kevin Owens. The expected high emotions in an already tense rivalry came out in full force with plenty of fun moments and awesome spots. Owens' track record in these moments and matches appears to be running on repeat. He's his own worst enemy. Right when he has the match won, a referee gets taken out or a weapon he brought into the fold gets used against him. On Saturday, it was a chair. I had some flashbacks to his Roman Reigns feud in that respect.

It's not necessarily a bad thing because the match was not bad. We just know what we get out of Owens at this point, and a world title reign is not it.

Elsewhere on the night, Chelsea Green made history by becoming the first Women's United States Champion with a win over her old pal Michin.

I was never too high on Green after her Laurel Van Ness days, but whether or not you liked that iteration of the "Hot Mess," this match was just the goofiest, best kind of wrestling entertainment. At this stage, Green has truly come into her own as an in-ring performer. On Saturday, she hit a ridiculously unique rollover top-rope Unpretti-her to get the win. It was easily the best spot and moment of the night. Christian was surely somewhere applauding slowly in his turtleneck ready to insult someone's father.

Green always had the character work down and mic skills, but we're about to see a fun reign for the new champion.

The rest of the card served as a breezy two-hour showcase on NBC.

The event's opener was the only clash that didn't feature gold as Drew McIntyre went against Sami Zayn.

This match was as high-paced and in-your-face as it was expected to be. Zayn entered without a win over McIntyre in singles competition. Unfortunately for Zayn, that remains true as McIntyre pinned him off a sneaky Claymore Kick.

The beauty of McIntyre in his current version is how much of a brute with a brain he truly is — unless overwhelmed by emotions, as CM Punk played into. He's cunningly evil and not your typical coward heel manipulating their way to the top. Defeating Zayn was the beginning of his OG Bloodline hit-list. Let's see how many names he can check off.

The Women's World Championship match between champion Liv Morgan and challenger Iyo Sky followed. The self-proclaimed greatest women's champion of all time, Morgan somewhat surprisingly retained her title with a clean win. Don't get it twisted though, Sky was the star of this match and continued to show why she should have been the one to get her hand raised. That's no slight on Morgan. She's continues to be as amazing as always, but the time is now for Sky, who seemingly can't underperform.

The problem with all this was the obviously impending extension of Morgan's rivalry with Rhea Ripley, as Ripley confronted Morgan afterward. So the Ripley vs. Sky tease on Monday night was apparently all for nothing unless we get some kind of loop-around down the road. This rivalry has just been dragged on for too long.

Although the involvement of Gunther with Judgment Day has also arguably been dragged out, it doesn't matter as "The Ring General" put that to rest in a fantastic triple-threat title defense.

This match was all the chaos I hoped it would be and saw Gunther return to form in the storyline, as Michael Cole alluded to how much of a confidence-regaining win it was. Gunther is becoming a triple-threat match GOAT because he's always in a must-see car crash when put against two other dudes. Even though Damian Priest had two worrisome botches, it doesn't affect the quality because we expect the madness in these. As long as he has no real injuries, it's all a big win.

Overall, Saturday Night's Main Event was a swell time and a thrilling two-hour show. If you missed any highlights, we have you covered with our Uncrowned coverage and awards below.

MVP: Gunther

Uncrowned Gem of the Night: Chelsea Green

Match of the night: Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Best spot of the night: Chelsea Green's rollover top-rope Unpretti-her

I give Saturday Night's Main Event a crown score of: 👑 9/10 👑

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green def. Michin

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther def. Damian Priest and Finn Balor

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan def. Iyo Sky

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER31 updates
  • Drake Riggs

    RESULT: (C) Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens

    Rhodes does it! Owens introduces the chair to his detriment as he gets hit with a Crossroads onto it without the refs. That led to the Rhodes victory. Unsurprisingly, a fun time between these two and a fun event overall.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    RKO to Cody Cutter? I wouldn't have been mad at a finish like that. Sheesh.

  • Drake Riggs

    Kevin Owens is just a menace of a heel. The Canadian steals a page out of Randy Orton's book with the backdrop onto the announce table then shouts him out right into the camera.

  • Drake Riggs

    The "Winged Eagle" title looks amazing on Cody Rhodes. Damn, man. They should bring that thing back for good because it is perfect.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    (C) Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Championship

    One more to go and it's the big one. Ventura has joined the announce table, explaining his snake-skin vest was named "Damien." Excellent.

    Whenever in big-drama matches, these two deliver. Pair them together, and we're sure to get a perfect close to Saturday Night's Main Event. Let's party.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    RESULT: Chelsea Green def. Michin

    Michin's focus on Piper Niven outside nearly costs her outside when she got back in the ring to work on Green. I'm glad it didn't finish that way, but Niven ultimately did get involved again to a degree, setting up an insane rollover Unpretti-her off the top rope for Green. Great pop and reaction for the new champ. Well deserved crowning after another good match.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    Chelsea Green vs. Michin - Women's United States Championship

    Chelsea Green has the most ridiculous outfit on. It's just a bunch of little cutouts of her head all over herself. Perfectly Chelsea. History is about to be made here, and a little bit of history between her and Michin going back to TNA as well — oh, plus the "trash" match. I love that they shout out things like that on commentary now.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    RESULT: (C) Gunther def. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

    This match was everything I hoped for. The assortment of chaos you can get from a triple-threat match is just absurd, man. Gunther is becoming a triple-threat GOAT. Awesome, awesome match. Powerbombs landed all over the place at the end of this to keep Gunther as the champion.

  • Drake Riggs

    Yikes. That was a scary moment early in this one as Priest went for a dive over the ropes onto Gunther outside and appeared to get his thighs caught. That was almost a horrific botch. Thankfully, he avoided a broken neck and played it off like nothing happened. That's a big body to fall flat like that though. Surely, it did not feel good.

  • Drake Riggs

    It was definitely a look.

  • Drake Riggs

    (C) Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest - World Heavyweight Championship

    We're moving right along, folks! Triple-threat title time! This is going to be good.

    Balor finally gets what he asked for, but with the bonus of Priest's involvement. What are the odds this turns into a Priest and Gunther vs. Judgment Day match until it's those two left standing?

  • Drake Riggs

    Rhea Ripley steps up to the champion.

    We knew we couldn't have the Women's World Championship match without an appearance from "Mami." Rhea Ripley came out and stared down Liv Morgan after her win. I get what they're going for here. Keep this lengthy story going. But it's just gotten tired. What was the point of the tease with Sky on Monday then? I don't know, man. That would have been a fun rivalry.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    RESULT: (C) Liv Morgan def. Iyo Sky

    Wow! And still! Morgan survives a nasty knee that looks like it came in hard. Sky was hit with a full extension foot counter from the champion into an ObLIVion. 1, 2, 3. There it is.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    Sky is on absolute fire in this match right now.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    (C) Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky - Women's World Championship

    Here we go. Our first title match of the night is for the big one on the women's roster. Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky have never gone one-on-one until now. Damage CTRL walked out with Sky and Morgan has Dominick Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. If shenanigans ensue, there will be chaos and presumably a Rhea Ripley appearance. It's ime to find out.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    RESULT: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

    I would love to see the Blue Thunder Bomb actually finish people for Zayn but not this time. A great counter off McIntyre's near-landing of the Claymore Kick for Zayn — which I will say that move doesn't work with a countdown. You're letting the opponent know what's coming! It's a similar nit-pick to Sweet Chin Music.

    In the end, McIntyre wisely rolls out of the ring to get a chase from Zayn out and back into the ring right into a Claymore Kick for the win. That was a very solid, fast, fun match. Zayn still hasn't beaten McIntyre one-on-one.

  • Drake Riggs
  • Drake Riggs

    A fired-up Zayn is the best Zayn. The "Honorary Uce" attacked McIntyre before he even finished his entrance and the action is well underway. He's also got some CM Punk-type tribute gear on. Maybe? What say you?

  • Drake Riggs

    Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

    Our lone non-title match of the evening starts the lineup of action. Drew McIntyre looks to begin his disassembly of The OG Bloodline with Canada's Sami Zayn. McIntyre has been next-level with his character work this past year or so and this week was some excellent stuff in interviews he did. It should be a fun start to the show, folks.

  • Drake Riggs

    Jesse Ventura and Pat McAfee are back!

    We couldn't have the show without "The Body," right? As advertised, Jesse Ventura is here and in full form.

    But that's not all, of course. Pat McAfee reunites with Michael Cole for the evening on commentary.

  • Drake Riggs

    Through the time machine.

    Wow. They're going all out with this presentation. We have the old-school original WWF logo on the screens and everything.

  • Drake Riggs

    SHOWTIME!

    Who's ready for some good old-fashioned wrestling on a Saturday night?! From New York City, we're live with your Saturday Night's Main Event Uncrowned live blog. Stay glued to the page for all your updates as they happen. Opening the show, we have a fun throwback video package. Oh, nostalgia. Hello.