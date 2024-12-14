WWE 'Saturday Night's Main Event' preview: 5 bold predictions for wrestling's latest revival show

Cody Rhodes headlines WWE's revival of "Saturday Night's Main Event." (WWE/Getty Images)

Who’s ready to get a little action in?

Just like the legendary Elton John said in 1973, Saturday night’s alright for fighting. WWE fighting that is! (Yes, I just did that. You know you love it.) This weekend marks the revival of “Saturday Night’s Main Event,” for the first time since 2008. Originally debuting in 1985, the event returns to its roots by taking place at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Saturday’s card features five matches — seemingly the new normal for major WWE events — and has four championship matches, including the finals to crown the very first Women’s United States Champion.

Naturally, the Uncrowned crew had to rock and make our boldest predictions. So feel free to get a belly full of beer, but try not to get drunker than a barrel full of monkeys and join us for a preview of “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” (OK, OK, I promise I'm done.)

1. Who should end Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Champion?

Kevin Owens, right, has a chance to dethrone WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on 'Saturday Night's Main Event.' (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Dansby: Rhodes' title run has a lot of story left, but it feels like the end could be coming soon. The Kevin Owens feud has been solid, and a rivalry with Randy Orton as a heel could be huge. But the most interesting option is CM Punk.

Punk thrives as a heel, and his history with Rhodes adds some extra layers. Their time in AEW and the injury Punk suffered during last year’s Royal Rumble could both play into the story. If Punk wins this year’s Rumble, he could go after Rhodes in a way that feels personal and intense — perfect for WrestleMania.

Riggs: The question of all questions. Realistically, the person who should end Rhodes' reigns is undeniably MJF in a perfect world that just doesn't exist.

So it's hard to pin down who feels right to do the honors as we head into 2025.

My original dream was LA Knight. (YEAH!) Unfortunately, "The Megastar" has cooled down through his U.S. title reign and recently lost that belt to Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight could still be it, but for that to work he'll have to reheat the way only he can, and in turn, Rhodes would have to go full Homelander heel. Or hell, if Nakamura keeps getting presented how he has since returning, he might be a fun one.

Randy Orton is a lovely long-term storytelling choice. At the very least, a match between the two has to be in the cards — whether Orton wins or not. And I'm not in love with the idea of him winning because of where he's at in his career.

Someone like Bron Breakker would be ideal for the WWE for the highest match quality. CM Punk is an easy choice because he's CM Punk. Ultimately, this boils down to WWE not currently having a heel at the level of Roman Reigns worth putting over against him, which is why I suggest Rhodes' inevitable slow heel turn.

I'm copping out with these requirements and multiple answers, I know. CM Punk is the answer at 2026's WrestleMania after he loses my fantasy triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and Reigns at 2025's WrestleMania. But my wild card? Nick Aldis. If you know, you know.

Sulla-Heffinger: I feel like I am the resident Jey Uso public relations guy when it comes to the Uncrowned crew. Anyway, despite Kevin Owens making a VERY strong case with this feud, Uso’s the clear answer for me.

Ultimately, this boils down to two things — Rhodes holding the strap through WrestleMania and Roman Reigns remaining at a level where he doesn’t need the championship to be among WWE’s biggest draws. If WrestleMania plays out how I think, Reigns coming out of it as the ultimate Tribal Chief and giving his blessing to Uso — “I have what I need, it’s your time Uce” — would get a major pop on the Raw after ‘Mania. This works even better if, like Drake suggested, Rhodes goes full Homelander mode sometime in 2025.

2. Who should win the inaugural Women's United States Championship?

Chelsea Green looks on dejected after losing a dumpster match against Michin at WWE SmackDown. (WWE/Getty Images)

Riggs: As weird at a glance as it is to have Tiffany Stratton in the tournament, she's the one. Let's get crazy! "Tiffy Time" can be your 2020's super-heel version of Edge — a master manipulator, double-crossing and doing everything in their power to meet their selfish desires. That means making history with this new title before dastardly cashing in her Money in the Bank on a world champion to become a double champ.

Sure, that defeats the belt's purpose for a period, but you're building an ultra-heel star.

You're welcome, WWE.

Sulla-Heffinger: For the record, I think whoever wins this is going to almost immediately drop the belt to Bianca Belair.

If I believe that is going to happen, it narrows my choices down to Michin or Chelsea Green, neither of whom have held a singles championship in either NXT or WWE. While Green has been nothing short of amazing in her current role as a semi-comedy act, I think Michin comes out on top when all is said and done.

Dansby: Bayley would be a safe pick to give the new title credibility, but this feels like a chance to spotlight someone new. Chelsea Green could be the perfect choice.

Green has been a consistent standout, balancing character work with solid performances in the ring. Giving her the title would bring some fun to the division while giving others a fresh face to chase.

Jesse Ventura joins "Saturday Night's Main Event" as a commentator. (WWE/Getty Images)

Dansby: Big E seems like a natural for this. He’s already proven he’s great behind the desk on pre- and post-show panels, and his personality connects with a wide audience.

He’s also shown how quickly he can change gears. Just recently, he turned New Day into heels with a few sharp comments on TV. Big E has the kind of presence and adaptability that could work in both wrestling commentary and, down the line, something bigger.

Riggs: This feels pretty obvious. It's Cody. He already has the look down and speaks well under any circumstance. Maybe drop the blonde. But other than that? "All-American Roller-Codster" all day.

Sulla-Heffinger: For the sake of not doubling up with “The American Nightmare,” I’ll go with Gunther. Even as a heel, he has a charm about him. Just watch him work the audience on the microphone. Plus, we already had a beloved Austrian transplant hold a major political office this century, so why not again?

4. What should a casual or non-wrestling fan watch for on Saturday?

When Gunther's around, you know someone's about to get chopped. (WWE/Getty Images)

Riggs: Gunther chopping the ever-loving souls out of Finn Bálor and Damian Priest. Plus, it's a triple-threat match and that's all the chaos we ever need.

Shouts to Iyo Sky as well, who has been stellar these past few months — as always. She's winning that title.

Sulla-Heffinger: I WILL double up here and go with the triple-threat match between Gunther, Damian Priest and Finn Bálor. I fully expect these guys to put on an absolute banger, and while more-seasoned fans might be better able to follow the storytelling in the match itself, the contrasting styles between the three should have anyone walking away from this thinking, “That was awesome.”

Dansby: Cody Rhodes’ entrance with the Winged Eagle WWE Championship is going to grab attention. The belt has a lot of nostalgia tied to it, and it’s a cool way for WWE to kick off their partnership with NBC.

Even if you don’t know the history of the belt, the presentation will feel like a big deal.

5. What retro event would you like to see return?

Listen to our advice, Trips. (WWE/Getty Images)

Dansby: It would be fun to bring back WCW Nitro’s "Spring Breakout" for NXT. Picture a wrestling ring by a pool, with a beach setup in the background, that was "Spring Breakout" in the late 1990s.

NXT’s roster would have a field day with a venue like that. Matches could spill into the water, and the visuals alone would make it something different from a regular show.

Sulla-Heffinger: NXT has done a great job of bringing a lot of these back, but one that has laid dormant for more than two decades (in WWE at least) is “Bash at the Beach.” AEW actually had a BATB branded show in 2020 — after which there was a legal battle involving trademarks, ironically with Cody Rhodes, and WWE regained the rights to the name — but we haven’t seen WWE run this in nearly a quarter century. Considering the significance the event has in the history of professional wrestling, I would say it deserves to return.

Side note: I would have 1000% said “Monday Nitro” at Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, but I believe we’re sticking to pay-per-views/PLEs.

Riggs: Is there any other right answer besides Taboo Tuesday/Cyber Sunday?

I mean, honestly. That event was completely ahead of its time with the online voting theme and elements it had throughout. We couldn't be in any more of a digital age with 2025 around the corner and I'm still stunned it hasn't returned since 2008. Any bit of interaction goes such a long way and adds investment.

Talk about nostalgia, man.

