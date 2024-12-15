WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis

We're guaranteed to get at least one new champion crowned on the star-studded evening. The Women's U.S. Championship tournament concludes tonight as Michin squares off with Chelsea Green after each survived a thrilling series of triple-threat matches. All that's left now is for the the pair to make history.
Speaking of triple-threat matches, we do have one! And it's for the World Heavyweight Championship when Gunther will attempt to fend off Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Chaos, violent chops, broken announcer tables — this match will surely deliver all of it.
The night's centerpiece, however is undeniably the big Undisputed WWE Championship showcase, featuring the champion Cody Rhodes defending against an old friend-turned-bitter rival, Kevin Owens. Expect high emotions in an already tense rivalry, but even more thanks to the rich history Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, shares with the Saturday Night's Main Event brand.
That leaves our Women's World Championship match between champion Liv Morgan and challenger Iyo Sky, which could very easily steal the show. Who knows? Maybe Tiffany Stratton ends up being the one who literally steals the show from either woman with her Money in the Bank briefcase.
One thing's for sure, it should be a memorable night inside the squared circle. Follow along below with us here at Uncrowned for all the live updates and happenings throughout the show.
(C) Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky - Women's World Championship
Here we go. Our first title match of the night is for the big one on the women's roster. Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky have never gone one-on-one until now. Damage CTRL walked out with Sky and Morgan has Dominick Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. If shenanigans ensue, there will be chaos and presumably a Rhea Ripley appearance. It's ime to find out.
I would love to see the Blue Thunder Bomb actually finish people for Zayn but not this time. A great counter off McIntyre's near-landing of the Claymore Kick for Zayn — which I will say that move doesn't work with a countdown. You're letting the opponent know what's coming! It's a similar nit-pick to Sweet Chin Music.
In the end, McIntyre wisely rolls out of the ring to get a chase from Zayn out and back into the ring right into a Claymore Kick for the win. That was a very solid, fast, fun match. Zayn still hasn't beaten McIntyre one-on-one.
A fired-up Zayn is the best Zayn. The "Honorary Uce" attacked McIntyre before he even finished his entrance and the action is well underway. He's also got some CM Punk-type tribute gear on. Maybe? What say you?
Our lone non-title match of the evening starts the lineup of action. Drew McIntyre looks to begin his disassembly of The OG Bloodline with Canada's Sami Zayn. McIntyre has been next-level with his character work this past year or so and this week was some excellent stuff in interviews he did. It should be a fun start to the show, folks.
Drake Riggs
Jesse Ventura and Pat McAfee are back!
We couldn't have the show without "The Body," right? As advertised, Jesse Ventura is here and in full form.
Who's ready for some good old-fashioned wrestling on a Saturday night?! From New York City, we're live with your Saturday Night's Main Event Uncrowned live blog. Stay glued to the page for all your updates as they happen. Opening the show, we have a fun throwback video package. Oh, nostalgia. Hello.