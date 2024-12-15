WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis

Cody Rhodes finally gets his chance to put Kevin Owens in his place at Saturday Night's Main Event. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

WWE is kicking it old school for its final show of 2024 as Saturday Night's Main Event takes fans back to simpler times.

We're guaranteed to get at least one new champion crowned on the star-studded evening. The Women's U.S. Championship tournament concludes tonight as Michin squares off with Chelsea Green after each survived a thrilling series of triple-threat matches. All that's left now is for the the pair to make history.

Speaking of triple-threat matches, we do have one! And it's for the World Heavyweight Championship when Gunther will attempt to fend off Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Chaos, violent chops, broken announcer tables — this match will surely deliver all of it.

Also the lineup is a newly heated rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn — or more so, between McIntyre and all of the OG Bloodline.

The night's centerpiece, however is undeniably the big Undisputed WWE Championship showcase, featuring the champion Cody Rhodes defending against an old friend-turned-bitter rival, Kevin Owens. Expect high emotions in an already tense rivalry, but even more thanks to the rich history Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, shares with the Saturday Night's Main Event brand.

That leaves our Women's World Championship match between champion Liv Morgan and challenger Iyo Sky, which could very easily steal the show. Who knows? Maybe Tiffany Stratton ends up being the one who literally steals the show from either woman with her Money in the Bank briefcase.

One thing's for sure, it should be a memorable night inside the squared circle. Follow along below with us here at Uncrowned for all the live updates and happenings throughout the show.

Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC: