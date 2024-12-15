WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results: Follow what happens in show's return

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Saturday night is indeed all right for fighting.

WWE is bringing an old school event back to a nationwide audience tonight: Saturday Night's Main Event, being staged for the first time since 2008. An event that helped grow wrestling in the United States in the 1980s, it briefly came back in the mid-2000s. Now, 16 years after the last iteration, it returns to the place where it all began.

The card will be like Saturday Night's Main Events of the past with meaningful matches taking place, with some of the top titles on the line. Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against a now-rival in Kevin Owens, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will also be in title matches. Also, the first Women's United States Champion will be crowned in a monumental moment for the women's division.

WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, speaks to the Bloodline.

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Sami Zayne vs. Drew McIntyre

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayne

When is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event begins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 14. It will be a two-hour event.

Where is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Long Island. It's the same arena where the first Saturday Night's Main Event was held in 1985.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event: TV channel, streaming

The event will be broadcast on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Matches not in order

Undisputed WWE Championship match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Triple threat match for World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Women's World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Final for inaugural Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

Sami Zayne vs. Drew McIntyre

What is Saturday Night's Main Event?

In the 1980s, if there was an event that had WrestleMania-worthy matches not at WrestleMania and for a nationwide audience, it was Saturday Night's Main Event.

As wrestling continued to grow across the country and WWE strengthened its position as the top company in the U.S., Saturday Night's Main Event was a way to showcase the biggest stars getting in the ring against each other. Typically held on NBC, it allowed millions of people a rare opportunity to tune in.

The show was a success and multiple shows a year would take place from 1985-1992. After a hiatus, it was brought back in 2006 and a couple more shows took place over the next few years. Now, in 2024, it's back and appears to be something WWE is going to try to hold continuously; another Saturday Night's Main Event will be held on Jan. 25 in San Antonio.

Who will be the announcers for Saturday Night's Main Event?

A familiar voice will be on the call for Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura will be back to put on the headset Saturday night. The former governor of Minnesota was a commentator for WWE after his wrestling career and was featured in the early editions of Saturday Night's Main Event.

That's right the Governing Body returns to Saturday Night's Main Event! So excited to get back into the broadcast booth. A very big thank you to @TripleH, @WWE and my son @TyrelWatching for helping make my return a reality. https://t.co/bSjAJCegRE — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) December 6, 2024

Women's United States Championship tournament

History will be made on Saturday night with the crowning of the first Women's United States Championship. For months, fans have been calling on WWE to introduce a mid-card title to the women's division, and now it's finally here.

To determine the first champion, a tournament was held with the finals taking place on Saturday night between Chelsea Green and Michin. Here is how the tournament played out:

First round

Bayley def. Candice LeRae and B-Fab

Chelsea Green def. Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport

Michin def. Lash Legend and Piper Niven

Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi and Elektra Lopez

Semifinals

Chelsea Green def. Bayley

Michin def. Tiffany Stratton

Finals

Chelsea Green vs. Michin

