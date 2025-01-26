USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live results: Match card, what to know for show

The road to WrestleMania is nearly approaching, but before it can commence, WWE will bring back Saturday Night's Main Event as a starter for the monumental time of the year.

The second edition of the vintage show in as many months, Saturday Night's Main Event is another opportunity for WWE to showcase its top stars to a national audience. Staying true to the show's identity, three championship matches will take place, and another bout will feature two of the dominating forces in the company. Plus, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens face off ahead of their rematch at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Jey Uso makes his way to the ring during Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event preshow

The preshow for Saturday Night's Main Event is available to watch on WWE's Instagram account here.

When is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event is Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

How long will Saturday Night's Main Event be?

It will be a two-hour event.

Where is Saturday Night's Main Event?

The latest edition will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event: TV channel, streaming

There are two ways to watch the event on Saturday. It can be watched on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event match card

World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's World Heavyweight Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Contract signing for ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with Shawn Michaels as moderator

What is Saturday Night's Main Event?

If there was an event that had WrestleMania-worthy matches not at WrestleMania and for a nationwide audience, it was Saturday Night's Main Event.

As wrestling continued to grow across the country in the 1980s as WWE strengthened its position as the top company in the U.S., Saturday Night's Main Event was a way to showcase the biggest stars getting in the ring against each other. Typically held on NBC, it allowed millions of people a rare opportunity to tune in.

Typically held on NBC, it allowed millions of people a rare opportunity to tune in to watch marquee matchups, and the show was a success as multiple showings took place from 1985-1992. After a hiatus, it returned in 2006 and a couple more shows took place over the next few years. It returned again in December 202 and appears to be something WWE is going to try to hold continuously with its second edition of the return taking place in San Antonio.

Will Jesse Ventura be back for Saturday Night's Main Event?

Expect "The Body" to be back on the headset on Saturday night.

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura will be back at the announcer's table for the event. The former governor of Minnesota was a commentator for WWE after his wrestling career and was featured in the early editions of Saturday Night's Main Event.

So very excited for Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in San Antonio. The Body returns to Texas this Saturday Night! — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 23, 2025

Sheamus 'needs' elusive WWE Intercontinental Championship

Growing up in Ireland, one of the first memories Sheamus has of watching WWE is the Intercontinental Championship.

He remembered seeing "Macho Man" Randy Savage's reign in the 1980s and all the people who held the title afterward. He saw it as "the worker’s title," with wrestlers consistently putting it on the line instead of only occasionally defending it. If he made it to WWE, he hoped he would be able to one day claim the championship.

Flash forward to 2025 and after a 15-year career filled with multiple championship reigns, the Intercontinental title is one the soon-to-be 47-year-old still is chasing. He’ll get one more opportunity to secure it when he challenges champion Bron Breakker at Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio.

And he is as hungry as ever for it.

"It's something I need, and it's something that I want," Sheamus told USA TODAY Sports.

