WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis

Gunther faces off against Jey Uso in the main event of 2025's first Saturday Night's Main Event. (WWE/Getty Images)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is back in our lives after a triumphant return in December.

Similar to the latest iteration of the classic event, Saturday's Jan. 25 showcase provides a healthy serving of title matches. Additionally, we'll be treated to a continuation of the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, which saw Cody Rhodes successfully defend his Undisputed WWE title against Kevin Owens. As they continue toward their ladder match sequel at the Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, Rhodes and Owens are set to have a contract signing on Saturday alongside WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The big match of the night centers around the World Heavyweight Championship. The reigning "Ring General" Gunther looks to remain unbeaten in competitions against the fan-favorite "Main Event" Jey Uso. Both men are likely to be key features of WrestleMania season in April, and there's a justification for either to hold the title heading into "The Show of Shows," as Uncrowned's Anthony Sulla-Heffinger and Kel Dansby debated this week.

The Women's World Championship again gets some love on Saturday Night's Main Event as well. Recently crowned champion Rhea Ripley had enough of early antagonization from the former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax after winning back her title at the first "Raw on Netflix." Therefore, they'll settle their differences with a title match.

Last but not least among the trio of title matches is the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker looks to fend off Sheamus in their ongoing feud in what will be one of two big-men matches on the lineup. The other? An expectedly fun collision between Braun Strowman and The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.

Uncrowned will have you covered all night with up-to-date play-by-play in our live blog below.

Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: