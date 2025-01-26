WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis

Similar to the latest iteration of the classic event, Saturday's Jan. 25 showcase provides a healthy serving of title matches. Additionally, we'll be treated to a continuation of the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, which saw Cody Rhodes successfully defend his Undisputed WWE title against Kevin Owens. As they continue toward their ladder match sequel at the Royal Rumble on Feb. 1, Rhodes and Owens are set to have a contract signing on Saturday alongside WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
The big match of the night centers around the World Heavyweight Championship. The reigning "Ring General" Gunther looks to remain unbeaten in competitions against the fan-favorite "Main Event" Jey Uso. Both men are likely to be key features of WrestleMania season in April, and there's a justification for either to hold the title heading into "The Show of Shows," as Uncrowned's Anthony Sulla-Heffinger and Kel Dansby debated this week.
The Women's World Championship again gets some love on Saturday Night's Main Event as well. Recently crowned champion Rhea Ripley had enough of early antagonization from the former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax after winning back her title at the first "Raw on Netflix." Therefore, they'll settle their differences with a title match.
Last but not least among the trio of title matches is the Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker looks to fend off Sheamus in their ongoing feud in what will be one of two big-men matches on the lineup. The other? An expectedly fun collision between Braun Strowman and The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.
Uncrowned will have you covered all night with up-to-date play-by-play in our live blog below.
Alright, it's time to go big! Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu finally get their match after some fun teases at a collision. WWE had fun with this one, showing a cyborg-themed hype video beforehand.
In the grand scheme, it's an incredibly random match, and the winner doesn't really matter. I'd have to think Strowman, as the single act, could use the win more, though. That's unless Fatu is about to break away from The Bloodline a bit.
Owens continuing to talk before signing the contract was just a perfect troll move toward Rhodes. The champ played with it perfectly. Then there was Michaels in the background, practically acting as comic relief, calling Owens jealous of Rhodes.
The way that the title holder above the ring dropped down into the frame popped me. I didn't expect that at all. But as expected, Owens punched Rhodes and then tried to hit Michaels with a Piledriver. Rhodes made the save, and we got a little Sweet Chin Music for old-time's sake.
Contract signed. We're all good to go.
Drake Riggs
Hey now! No shots at Nick Aldis allowed, "Showstopper." Aldis vs. Michaels. Book it, Hunter!
Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with Shawn Michaels
The commentary team is coining Shawn Michaels as "The Master of the Ladder Match" to justify his inclusion here. I can't say I've ever heard that nickname before or had that thought about him. Sure, "HBK" has been in some great ladder matches, but this is just a lack of creativity in the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens feud. I stand by that and expect Owens to find a way to attack Michaels.
Sheamus' intensity increases with every match. He takes two gut-buster knees and calls Breakker a "b****." A big knee and Celtic Cross land on the champion, but he kicks out.
Breakker's dejection almost got the best of him as he ran into a Brogue Kick. The dude sells that move so well. Unfortunately for the Irishman, he couldn't pull off a second as his ribs hindered him and led to a big Breakker spear for the win.
I think we need to move on from matches with these two, but at the same time, they're always great to watch together.
Drake Riggs
Hard-hitting moves were a guarantee in this match. Breakker only knows one speed, and it is very, very fast.
BRON BREAKER CONNECTS WITH A MID AIR SPEAR TO SHEAMUS
Intercontinental Championship: (C) Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
There's no time to waste! We're moving onto our second of three title matches as out comes Sheamus to try and finally dethrone the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Expect more fireworks from these two.
Ripley hit a powerbomb and just flattened Jax with a crossbody to the outside. She is seriously trying to showcase her selling and bumping with this match. Between those moves, Jax bounced her off the mat with a big uranage.
Jax hit an An-Nia-later before going for a second and taking an electric chair drop before a Riptide. Ripley with the 1, 2, 3 for the win! That was just a big move-fest and highlight of Ripley's strength and in-ring talent. There was no chance she was dropping the belt so soon, so that was a good display and all it needed to be.
Drake Riggs
Rhea Ripley just nailed a picture perfect Code Red on Nia Jax.
Jax started the match by interrupting Lilian Garcia's introductions. That lit a quick fire under the champ Ripley as she brought the heat to Jax, tossing her out of the ring and hitting a senton off the apron.
Women's World Championship - (C) Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
To kick off the night, we get a clash between the new Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, and the former Women's WWE Champion, Nia Jax. Ripley made an appearance on last month's Saturday Night's Main Event but didn't have a match. On the other hand, Jax is making her debut on the show.
Drake Riggs
It's showtime!
The old-school vibes remain intact as they did last month. Jesse Ventura is back again, Ted DiBiase and Shawn Michaels areis in the house, a three title matches are on deck. Let's see if any new champions are crowned.
