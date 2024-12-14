USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Time, how to watch, match card and more

After 16 years, WWE is bringing back a special night to cable television.

Saturday Night's Main Event will make its grand return to WWE programming, bringing back a show that helped wrestling become a nationwide phenomenon decades ago. Taking place in the arena where the first edition of the show took place, WWE is bringing the program the way it was meant to be: big-time matches with titles on the line.

Both Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be defending their championships against some stars they've been feuding with for some time, Liv Morgan will defend the Women's World Championship and we'll see the first winner of the Women's United States Championship. Plus, with the return of a nostalgia event, there likely are some surprises in store.

Here's what to know about Saturday Night's Main Event:

An exterior view of the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The arena will hold WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14.

When is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event is Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be a two-hour event.

Where is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Long Island. The arena was the site of the first Saturday Night's Main Event in 1985.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event: TV channel, streaming

There are two ways to watch the event on Saturday. It can be watched on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 match card

Matches not in order

Undisputed WWE Championship match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Triple threat match for World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Women's World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Final for inaugural Women's United States Championship: Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton

Sami Zayne vs. Drew McIntyre

Who will be the announcers for Saturday Night's Main Event?

A familiar voice will be on the call for Saturday Night's Main Event with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura coming back to put on the headset. The former governor of Minnesota was a commentator for WWE and was featured in the early editions of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ventura said on social media he is excited to return to commentary and "can't wait to dust off some of the old 1980's wardrobe."

