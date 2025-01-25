USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Match card, time, how to watch and more

Another night of primetime wrestling is on deck with WWE hosting another Saturday Night's Main Event.

After bringing it back in December, the vintage Saturday Night's Main Event will be held again, this time in San Antonio, Texas, one week before the 2025 Royal Rumble. Four matches are scheduled to take place during the two-hour event, with three of them being title bouts.

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship, Sheamus again gets another shot at the title that has eluded him, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will have the first title defense of her reign. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will meet again to set up their match next week, allowing Saturday night to be viewed as an appetizer for the road to WrestleMania 41, kicking off soon.

Here's what to know for the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event:

When is Saturday Night's Main Event?

Saturday Night's Main Event is Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

How long will Saturday Night's Main Event be?

It will be a two-hour event.

Where is Saturday Night's Main Event?

The latest edition will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event: TV channel, streaming

There are two ways to watch the event on Saturday. It can be watched on NBC or can be streamed on Peacock.

Saturday Night's Main Event match card

Matches not in order

World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's World Heavyweight Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Contract signing for ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens with Shawn Michaels as moderator

