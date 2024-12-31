WWE Raw results and highlights (Dec. 30): CM Punk, Seth Rollins deliver the goods in final Raw before Netflix

Lyra Valkyria celebrates beating IYO SKY during 'WWE RAW' at Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (WWE/Getty Images)

After 1,203 episodes, "WWE Raw" signed off from the USA Network on Monday night. It was a jam-packed final episode before the show shifts, in a landmark move, on Jan. 6 to Netflix.

With more than a month before WWE's next major Premium Live Event on Feb. 1, Royal Rumble, next week's Netflix debut is being treated as something of a mini-PLE, and Monday's show advanced several key storylines — including the highly anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Remember, it's not a goodbye, it's a see you later (quite literally, considering "SmackDown" is staying on the network).

Intercontinental Intensity

Before we get to the real juicy stuff between Rollins and Punk, let's talk about some of the best TV wrestling you'll see, regardless of the channel or streaming platform.

Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, Iyo Sky and Lyra Valkyria were the final four of the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament and both semifinal matches took place on Monday night. Traditionally, the men's Intercontinental Championship is known as the "worker's title," awarded to the wrestler whose in-ring ability on a weekly/nightly basis stands above nearly all others. It's one of the most prestigious championships in wrestling history.

Kai, Stark, Sky and Valkyria showed they plan to carry that tradition over to the women's side, regardless of who becomes the historic first champion. All four women impressed across their two matches (Kai vs. Stark and Sky vs. Valkyria) and once again showed the incredible depth of WWE's women's division and need for a mid-card championship on both brands.

LYRA VALKYRIA HAS BEATEN IYO SKY.



IT'S OFFICIAL: Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria in the finals to crown the inaugural Women's IC Champion 🚨

Kai and Valkyria advanced and will face each other on "WWE Raw" in two weeks in San Jose, Calif. We'll be looking forward to it.

Rollins and Punk burn it down

Most times in professional wrestling when a show promotes a contract signing or face-to-face meeting before a major match, you can guarantee an elaborate set piece and fisticuffs in the ring.

WWE made the best decision of the night by giving us neither of those, instead trusting two of the best in the world to close out the final USA Network "Raw" armed with just a microphone each.

I must admit, before 9:50 p.m. ET on Monday night, I wasn't 100% sold on Punk vs. Rollins living up to the hype. At 10:02 p.m. ET, I am all-in. So much so that these two are getting the...

👑 Uncrowned Gem of the Night 👑

This promo was fierce, biting and — most of all — had some real weight behind it. Pro wrestling works best when there's that beautiful mix of kayfabe and reality.

Do Punk and Rollins have respect for one another? Probably. Do they have a healthy bit of animosity toward one another? Almost certainly. That's what made this segment maybe the best mic work we have seen from either in a very long time.

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre set

After a brief interruption from The New Day, Jey Uso continued to show why he's on the fast track to the main event picture in 2025 (beyond his nickname, "Main Event" Jey Uso, of course). From his entrance to his look to his promos to his in-ring work, everything screams "star!" for the OG Bloodline member.

Jey Uso enters the arena during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (WWE/Getty Images)

Solo Sikoa interrupted his brother's yeet-filled promo to cut one of his own ahead of the Tribal Combat showdown with Roman Reigns next week. The distraction was enough to allow Drew McIntyre to emerge from the crowd and attack. After a whole lot of commotion — and roughly 90 minutes of TV time — Uso found Adam Pearce, who made his match against McIntyre official for next week.

My best guess is that WWE is going to find a way to get the new Bloodline involved in Uso vs. McIntyre to protect both stars, but while the Scottish Psychopath isn't outwardly asking for help, I'd like to see him confronting his foes dead-on and with a microphone in his hand every week. He's red-hot right now — lean into it in every aspect.

Drew McIntyre in action against Jey Uso during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (WWE/Getty Images)

👍 MONDAY NIGHT MONEY 👍

1. Sheamus is back and he delivered a beatdown to a James Bond villain ... errrr, Ludwig Kaiser. We'll get another program between these two and then the winner (or both) likely will get a shot at Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. No complaints here.

2. The New Day's heel run continued on Monday night, but delivered little of substance — seemingly by design. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are showing their chops by allowing the audience to cut them off with their boos (there's still significant heat here, mind you) and you can still see their personalities breaking through despite the turn. It's fun and we'll finally get them in action against Rey Mysterio Jr. and the LWO in the coming weeks.

3. We got a very strong six-man tag match between the Judgment Day and the War Raiders/Damian Priest. Priest pinned Dominik Mysterio for the win, but Judgment Day, led by Finn Balor, took out their former ally's leg after the match. In addition, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan wasn't present on the show, supposedly preparing for her match against Rhea Ripley on Jan. 6. I still think we're nearing the end for the faction, but Monday was a positive showing for all involved.

Damien Priest in action against Dominik Mysterio during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (WWE/Getty Images)

4. Speaking of Ripley-Morgan, we got an old school-ish video package to promote next week's championship match. It was solid, and quite honestly, considering the history between these two, was all we needed to build toward the clash.

👎 RAW DEAL 👎

1. The not-so-long-awaited payoff match between Otis and Chad Gable was fine — and that's the big issue. Gable is one of the best in-ring performers in WWE and has done a pretty remarkable job of getting most of his gimmicks over. Otis, to his credit, has done the same multiple times in his career, but both men feel stuck in quicksand when it comes to booking. Thanks to American Made, Gable won the match, but there's really no clear path forward for either party here, at least until they end this middling saga.

Otis in action against Chad Gable during Monday Night RAW at Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (WWE/Getty Images)

2. Drake Riggs had Pete Dunne among wrestling's biggest losers of 2024. Monday reaffirmed that, as he attacked R-Truth and continued this disappointing "Butch" name angle. Talk about needing a hard reset.

👑 There was some legitimately great wrestling on this show and the Punk vs. Rollins showdown was absolutely electric. I give tonight a Crown score of: 9/10. 👑