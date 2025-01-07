WWE Raw on Netflix live results: Updates, winners and losers, highlights and analysis

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa finally settle their business tonight. (WWE/Getty Images)

The WWE on Netflix era is about to begin.

WWE's $5 billion deal to broadcast "WWE Raw" for the next 10 years on the streaming giant kicks off Monday, Jan. 6, with a loaded debut show headlined by some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Following a three-decade run on USA Network that featured some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, WWE's flagship program shifts to Netflix with a four-match card starting at 8 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, available live and free for all Netflix subscribers.

In the main event, CM Punk and Seth Rollins collide in a grudge match between two of WWE's biggest stars. Also featured on the night: Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lock horns in a Tribal Combat match to determine who leaves with the Ula Fala in an explosive chapter of the Bloodline story, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and rival Rhea Ripley settle their feud in a Last Woman Standing match, and red-hot fan-favorite Drew McIntyre faces off against fellow contender on the come-up Jey Uso.

Appearances from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul and John Cena are also expected, the latter of whom is embarking on his farewell tour for what is set to be his final year as a professional wrestler. Travis Scott is scheduled to perform the new "Monday Night Raw" theme song.

Here's a look at the full card for Monday, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix: