USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix live updates: How to watch, match card, what to know

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The next era in WWE has arrived.

WWE is starting 2025 with one of the biggest shifts in the company's history, with its iconic Monday Night Raw making its Netflix debut. On air since 1993, Raw will move to the streaming giant for its first show away from cable, and it is expected to be a monumental night for WWE.

Four matches make up the card entering the night, and they're all main event-worthy bouts. CM Punk and Seth Rollins will finally put their feud in the ring, the right to wear the ula fala will be determined in tribal combat, and the top rivalry in the women's division enters another chapter will championship gold on the line. That doesn't even include the many appearances that will happen, including an "electrifying" one and the start of the John Cena farewell tour.

Follow USA TODAY Sports for all the highlights and results from the first Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

When is Monday Night Raw on Netflix?

The first Monday Night Raw on Netflix is Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut?

Monday Night Raw on Netflix will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the first wrestling event to take place at the arena since it opened in August 2024.

How to watch Monday Night Raw on Netflix: TV channel, streaming

Monday Night Raw will be available only on Netflix. Viewers will need a Netflix subscription to watch the event, and it's available at no additional cost. Fans with any Netflix subscription tier will be able to watch.

A custom WWE Championship with a Netflix sideplate.

Monday Night Raw on Netflix match card

Matches not in order

Women's World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Tribal combat for the ula fala and title of Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

Who else will be at Monday Night Raw on Netflix debut?

There will be plenty more happening other than the scheduled matches for Monday. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair have been promoted for the show, but it's unclear how they will take part. Rapper Travis Scott will perform the new Monday Night Raw theme song.

There will be some returns as well, including the arrival of Logan Paul.

Will John Cena return?

The farewell tour stars now as John Cena will kick off his final campaign of his storied wrestling career. The 16-time WWE champion announced in 2024 he would be retiring from in-ring competition in 2025, and plans to compete in several matches this year.

What about The Rock?

Get ready for the return of the "most electrifying man in sports entertainment." The Rock confirmed he will be part of the show.

"I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new and exciting era," he said on social media on Sunday. "Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way."

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life.



I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish… pic.twitter.com/HekYyXoymR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2025

It's unclear how The Rock will be part of the event, but it wouldn't be a surprise for him to play a role in the tribal combat between Reigns and Sikoa. The last time The Rock appeared in WWE was in October, when he appeared at the end of Bad Blood and stared down Reigns and Sikoa.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix live: Results, updates, match card