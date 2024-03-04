WWE Monday Night Raw: Live updates and highlights from San Antonio

Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Seth "Freakin" Rollins became the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023.

Monday Night RAW will air live from San Antonio, Texas tonight and will have major ramifications for WrestleMania XL, set to begin in just over a month from now. The biggest question on everyone's mind is how Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will respond to the challenge put forth by The Rock and Roman Reigns.

However, that's not even one of the matches slated for tonight. Tonight's matches will instead feature both Elimination Chamber champions as Becky Lynch faces Nia Jax while Drew McIntyre squares off against Jey Uso.

Here's everything we know so far.

How to watch Monday Night RAW:

When: Monday, March 4, 2024

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: FuboTV

Match Card for WWE RAW, March 4:

Here are tonight's confirmed matches.

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Highlights from most recent RAW:

Feb. 26 at SAP Center saw a myriad of impactful events, a few of which had ramifications that we will see tonight. For one, Becky Lynch's attack on Nia Jax during her match with Liv Morgan. After Jax blindsided Lynch during her meeting with Rhea Ripley, Lynch went on the offensive, ending the Jax-Morgan showdown in a DQ, and fracturing the relationship between Lynch and Morgan.

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax ends in DQ.



•Becky Lynch was on the offense after being attacked earlier tonight. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QBICPxd3pm — DaVon Lewis (@RealDaVonLewis) February 27, 2024

On the men's side, the showdown between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura finally saw Zayn take down the man who'd been pestering him for weeks.

Sami Zayn beats Shinsuke Nakamura in a great match



Also love the camera angle on the pin!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xoSePbIBOR — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) February 27, 2024

After the fact, Zayn made it known that he was coming for "The Ring General" Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship. However, he wasn't the only one interested in that belt.

The Judgment Day makes a declaration and it is vital, they want to get that #ICTitle!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/g8qjH6mMp5 — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

With so many people gunning for Gunther, it seems that a match should happen tonight to determine who will get to face the longtime IC champion at WrestleMania, although no such match has been confirmed.

