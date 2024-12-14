WWE: How to watch the return of Saturday Night's Main Event

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

WWE rivals Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will headline this weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event, which will air on NBC and Peacock. (WWE/Getty Images)

Saturday, Dec. 14 is a major milestone for wrestling fans, as it marks the return of the WWE's iconic Saturday Night's Main Event. The event will be broadcast live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum – coincidentally, the setting for the first-ever Saturday Night's Main Event all the way back in 1985, bringing the whole spectacle back to the place where it all began. The return of the fan-favorite show will be full of big names, from a headliner between undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his onetime friend (now foe) Kevin Owens, to a bout between women's World Champion Liv Morgan and IYO SKY, plus the return of Jesse "The Body" Ventura to the announcer booth, this is one show wrestling fans shouldn't miss.

This marks the first WWE prime time special to air on NBC as part of a five-year deal between WWE and NBCUniversal — under the terms of the deal, NBC will air four specials per year, in addition to WWE's Friday Night SmackDown now airing on USA Network. You can catch Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and Peacock, here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is Saturday Night's Main Event on:

You can tune into the Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC or stream it live on Peacock.

How to watch Saturday Night's Main Event without cable:

This weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event will stream live on Peacock. You can also watch NBC with a live TV streaming service like DirecTV or Fubo.

Every way to watch Saturday Night's Main Event: