WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Results, highlights and more as Logan Paul returns

After an exciting edition of SmackDown last week, WWE fans will likely get another treat this week with some big names stepping into the ring in Dallas.

Tonight's lineup features Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins addressing a challenge from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Roman Reigns' for a tag team match. U.S. champion Logan Paul returns to SmackDown this week as well after last appearing against Randy Orton at the men's Elimination Chamber match in February. Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross face off once again after Kross injured Lashley's arm two weeks ago.

There'll be plenty of action tonight from the American Airlines Arena and you can follow along here throughout the matches.

How to watch Friday Night SmackDown

When: Friday, March 9, 2024

Where: American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV; FOX Sports app

Match Card for WWE SmackDown, March 8

Here are tonight's confirmed matches.

Logan Paul returns to SmackDown

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Other matchups could be included, specifically with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' potential response to The Rock's Wrestlemania challenge.

