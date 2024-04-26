WWE Draft 2024 live results: What to know ahead of picks made on 'Friday Night SmackDown'

It's time for the WWE roster to be shaken up.

The 2024 WWE Draft is set to begin as the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters will change dramatically over the weekend. Nearly half of the picks in this year's draft will be made on Friday night before the rest of the selections take place on Monday. Not every star is eligible to be selected Friday, but there are still some big names that could switch brands, and rising young stars could see themselves be promoted to the main roster.

Here is what to know ahead of this year's draft before it kicks off with "Friday Night SmackDown":

When is the WWE Draft 2024?

The 2024 WWE Draft will take place Friday, April 26 and Monday, April 29.

Where will the WWE Draft 2024 take place?

The two-day event will begin on "Friday Night SmackDown" from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The draft will conclude on "Monday Night Raw" from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

How to watch WWE Draft 2024

"Friday Night SmackDown" on April 26 will be broadcasted on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

