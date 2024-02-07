WWE champions: Here's who holds every championship title in WWE, NXT

In WWE, champions reign supreme.

There are stars all over the WWE roster, but the ones that hold the most prestige are the ones that hoist titles, as every superstar tries to elevate their career with championship gold around their waist. Legends like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena made names for themselves by capturing championship belts, and while titles have changed design − or even name − in recent years, they still hold high prestige in the wrestling world.

Currently, there are solidified stars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins holding the most prestigious honors in WWE, but there are also some younger stars, such as Iyo Sky, making a name for themselves with quick rises to glory.

There are eight champions on the main roster, while there are five in NXT. Here are all the championship holders in WWE, as well as how long they've held their title:

Roman Reigns during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns

The "Tribal Chief" has been the top dog of WWE for the past several years, and has asserted himself in his position as "The Head of the Table."

Reigns first won the Universal Championship at Payback on Aug. 30, 2020, defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match. Reigns then put his title on the line in a winner-takes-all match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, 2022. Reigns won the match to win both titles.

On June 2, 2023 episode of "Smackdown," after his reign reached 1,000 days, Reigns was presented with a new championship belt for both titles.

As of Feb. 7, Reigns has been the champion for 1,256 days.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Rollins is the inaugural winner of the World Heavyweight Championship after it was introduced in April, with a tournament that took place for the first title holder. Rollins defeated A.J. Styles in the finals of the tournament at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023.

As of Feb. 7, Rollins has been champion for 256 days.

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley

"Mami" of The Judgment Day has been a dominant force in the women's division, as the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner won the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 when she defeated Charlotte Flair on April 1, 2023. When Ripley moved to "Raw" after the WWE Draft, the title was rebranded as the Women's World Championship, with a new design.

As of Feb. 7, Ripley has been champion for 312 days.

The Judgment Day members Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky

The 2023 women's Money in the Bank winner cashed in her opportunity at SummerSlam on Aug. 5, 2023 on Bianca Belair, who won the title just minutes before.

As of Feb. 7, Sky has been champion for 186 days.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther

"The Ring General" has been one of the most successful champions in recent years after he beat Ricochet on the March 4, 2022 episode of "Smackdown." When his reign reached 455 days, he became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

As of Feb. 7, Gunther has been champion for 705 days.

United States Championship: Logan Paul

The viral star has impressed with his time in WWE, as the United States Championship is his first championship since his in-ring debut in 2022. He won the title at Crown Jewel on Nov. 4, 2023, defeating Rey Mysterio.

As of Feb. 7, Paul has been champion for 95 days.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest

The Judgement Day also holds the tag team titles, as Bálor and Priest are in their second reign of the championship. The duo won the titles back from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the Oct. 16, 2023 episode of "Raw."

As of Feb. 7, Bálor and Priest have been champions for 114 days.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Asuka and Kairi Sane (Kabuki Warriors)

The newest champions of WWE, Asuka and Sane won the title on "Smackdown" on Jan. 26, 2024. They defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, who had won the titles in December.

As of Feb. 7, Asuka and Sane have been champions for 12 days.

NXT Champions

NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov − won on Sept. 30, 2023.

NXT Women's Championship: Lyra Valkyria − won on Oct. 24, 2023.

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi − won on Jan. 9, 2024.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo − won on Nov. 14, 2023.

NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Noam Dar − won on Aug. 22, 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE champions: Here's who holds every title in WWE, NXT