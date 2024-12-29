Wrexham hopeful of Lee return for Wigan test

[Getty Images]

Wrexham are confident Elliot Lee will return to their matchday squad for the League One fixture with Wigan Athletic on Sunday (15:00 GMT kick-off).

The midfielder missed his side's 2-1 triumph over Blackpool in north Wales on 26 December due to a hamstring issue.

But assistant boss Steve Parkin says the 30-year-old - who has scored six goals this season - has a good chance of being involved against the Latics at the Stok Racecourse.

"I think a precaution was taken today," said Parkin.

"He'll definitely have to have a couple of decent days in training, but I think he'll have a chance [of being involved]."

Wrexham remain unbeaten on home soil in the league this season having won 10 and drawn two of their 12 League One fixtures to date.

And Parkin praised the mentality of Wrexham's fringe players following a busy schedule to end the calendar year.

"It's important that the players rest and recuperate, the squad is so important," he said.

"The lads who have not been in the team on the bench or not even on the bench have been amazing in training.

"They're fully clued in like they were last season. I'm sure they'll play a part and have a role over the next two or three weeks because the games are coming thick and fast."