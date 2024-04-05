WrestleMania 40 stage reveal: How does 2024 set compare to WrestleMania classics?

World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Seth "Freakin" Rollins became the World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023.

WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner. We're mere days away from witnessing arguably the biggest event in WWE history. With every major title having a match this weekend, there isn't a single wrestler in the business who will be unaffected by the fallout from Philadelphia.

WrestleMania is a spectacle, and never ceases to make fans oogle and oggle. Entrances are wilder, crowds are larger, and the stage is grander. Today, we got our first look at the WrestleMania 40 stage.

It's time for the #WrestleMania XL set reveal at @LFFStadium in Philadelphia alongside The Ninja Kidz, @KaylaBraxtonWWE & @jackie_redmond!



What have other recent stages looked like?

WrestleMania 39:

Let’s be real the WrestleMania 39 stage was one of the greatest of all time🔥 pic.twitter.com/GgJ90Q491c — ProWrestlingCentral (@WresCentral) March 31, 2024

WrestleMania 38:

here’s the official reveal of the wrestlemania 38 stage!🔥pic.twitter.com/gmJ5ecby8L — chey⚡️ (@meloismone) April 1, 2022

WrestleMania 37:

The WrestleMania 37 stage is nothing short of amazing! pic.twitter.com/osDIO3i7be — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) April 10, 2021

What were the most iconic stages in WrestleMania history?

While this list is obviously highly subjective, some of the most fondly-remembered stages in WrestleMania history include:

WrestleMania 33:

wrestlemania 33 has to be my favorite wrestlemania stage of all time. the roller coaster!! the ring on top of the ring!! it was ICONIC pic.twitter.com/mtXhRRkLjS — she ♕ (@livvusoo) November 25, 2022

WrestleMania 33's stage featured a large globe in the back, paying homage to the famous globe at Universal Studios, which also coincidentally was a great parallel to the WWE Universe as a whole. The entire stage evoked a giddy amusement park atmosphere which fit the event's billing as "The Ultimate Thrill Ride." The walkway to the ring was long and incredible as well.

WrestleMania 29:

Butttt…. Also, honorable mention… Wrestlemania 29 stage pic.twitter.com/61QUy5BpHb — Victor Rivera (@alfonsito09) March 31, 2023

Although WrestleMania 29 was held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, this stage was a perfect homage to New York City. Not only is the Statue of Liberty standing above the ring an awesome sight to behold, but the stage itself was a replica of the Brooklyn Bridge. If that doesn't get the crowd going, nothing will.

WrestleMania 26:

Creo que es más nostalgia, pero el stage de Wrestlemania 26 me gustaba un montón jaja. pic.twitter.com/eoazNXzu4t — Cuenta q te avisa cuando Roman pierda el título (@dantomasson) February 28, 2024

The WrestleMania 26 stage was big in every sense of the word, the sheer number of screens made it feel even grander. The pyramid theme also felt great as the design received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans.

WrestleMania 34:

Wrestlemania 34 Stage looks awesome! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qmabgshhlL — RR (RysterRyan) (@RysteerRyan) April 7, 2018

The Mardi Gras themed stage for WrestleMania 34 was everything you'd want out of a stage. The mask is iconic and blasted light throughout the stadium on several occasions. The brim of the jester's hat also served as its own jumbotron as well.

How to watch WrestleMania 40:

Date: April 6-7, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (both nights)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stream: Peacock

