Wotton thrilled as Torquay return to winning ways

Jordan Dyer scored his first league goals since moving to Torquay United in the summer [Rex Features]

Torquay United manager Paul Wotton says he is "thrilled" with his side's 3-1 win over Welling United after "an emotional week".

The Gulls came into the game a week after a 5-1 FA Trophy loss at Worthing that Wotton described as "embarrassing".

The National League South leaders went 1-0 up after three minutes thanks to Jordan Dyer's header.

But TJ Bramble equalised for Welling 12 minutes into the second half.

It took until the 76th minute for Torquay to regain the lead when Dyer got his second from close range before Cody Cooke capitalised on a defensive mix-up to make it 3-1 in the 89th minute.

The win keeps Torquay two points clear at the top of National League South.

"It's been an emotional week," Wotton told BBC Radio Devon.

"When you lose a game like like that, whether it's in the FA Trophy, a pre-season game or anything, there was a lot of negativity, quite right, tons of it.

"What I will say, and I think it's really important that people hear this, we're really young. I think our average age is just under 24 and players take things on board.

"I'm thrilled with the win, I thought the boys worked hard. Yes we can be better, yes we're not the finished article

"I thought a lot of people felt we were just going to turn up and win, but football's not like that."

