Worthing FC stadium plans approved

Plans to upgrade a National League South team's stadium have been approved.

Worthing FC, who finished in the play-offs this season, plan to get a new, covered, north grandstand at their stadium, Woodside Road.

The proposals, which were approved by Worthing Borough Council, also include a new toilet, a food and drink building in the northwest corner of the ground and new roof coverings for the west stand and the uncovered section of the northeast stand.

Roof coverings over the west terrace were removed due to safety concerns in March 2023, and the plans seek to replace them with a larger covering.

The north stand is expected to increase in maximum capacity from 940 people to about 1,818, with five disabled seats.

A gantry will also be installed in the centre of the stand for TV crews.

Several conditions were also approved for the plans, including securing disabled parking and further traffic surveys should the club secure its promotion.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said more than 20 objections were lodged by residents, mostly concerning overdevelopment, loss of parking and increased traffic congestion as a result of potentially larger crowds.

In the plans, the club said about 70% of home fans would get to games via public transport, with the rest arriving by car.

It added many fans meet up beforehand to then walk to the venue and that away fans might stay the night in the town to do the same.

Three letters of support were also submitted, stating more spectators would help nearby businesses and put Worthing "on the map".

