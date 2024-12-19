World Tennis League 2024: Start time today, schedule, format, teams and TV channel for event in Abu Dhabi
An exhibition event in Abu Dhabi today will host some of the biggest names in tennis.
The third edition of the World Tennis League takes place at the Etihad Arena as four mixed-gender teams battle it out for glory.
Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka are among the big names in action.
Here’s everything you need to know.
World Tennis League 2024 date and venue
The event will is scheduled to start at 9am GMT today (Thursday 19 December, 2024).
The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will host.
World Tennis League 2024 format
All four teams will play each other in a round-robin format. Every tie will consist of four sets: one men’s singles, one women’s singles and two double sets which could include: men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles, to be determined by the team that win the coin toss before the match.
After the round-robin phase, the two top teams will meet in the final on Sunday 22 December 2024.
World Tennis League 2024 confirmed teams
Eagles: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Shevchenko, Paula Badosa
Falcons: Andrey Rublev, Elena Rybakina, Denis Shapovalov, Caroline Garcia
Hawks: Jordan Thompson, Aryna Sabalenka, Sumit Nagal, Mirra Andreeva
Kites: Casper Ruud, Jasmine Paolini, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep
World Tennis League 2024 schedule and results
(All times GMT)
Thursday 19 December, 9am: Falcons vs Hawks
Thursday 19 December, 1pm: Eagles vs Kites
Friday 20 December, 9am: Eagles vs Hawks
Friday 20 December, 1pm: Falcons vs Eagles
Saturday 21 December, 9am: Falcons vs Kites
Saturday 21 December, 1pm: Hawks vs Kites
Sunday 22 December, 1pm: TBC vs TBC
How to watch World Tennis League 2024
TV channel and live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Tennis Channel app.