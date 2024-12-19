World Tennis League 2024: Start time today, schedule, format, teams and TV channel for event in Abu Dhabi

World Tennis League 2024: Start time today, schedule, format, teams and TV channel for event in Abu Dhabi

An exhibition event in Abu Dhabi today will host some of the biggest names in tennis.

The third edition of the World Tennis League takes place at the Etihad Arena as four mixed-gender teams battle it out for glory.

Iga Swiatek, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka are among the big names in action.

Here’s everything you need to know.

World Tennis League 2024 date and venue

The event will is scheduled to start at 9am GMT today (Thursday 19 December, 2024).

The Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi will host.

World Tennis League 2024 format

All four teams will play each other in a round-robin format. Every tie will consist of four sets: one men’s singles, one women’s singles and two double sets which could include: men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles, to be determined by the team that win the coin toss before the match.

After the round-robin phase, the two top teams will meet in the final on Sunday 22 December 2024.

World Tennis League 2024 confirmed teams

Eagles: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Alexander Shevchenko, Paula Badosa

Falcons: Andrey Rublev, Elena Rybakina, Denis Shapovalov, Caroline Garcia

Hawks: Jordan Thompson, Aryna Sabalenka, Sumit Nagal, Mirra Andreeva

Kites: Casper Ruud, Jasmine Paolini, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep

World Tennis League 2024 schedule and results

(All times GMT)

Thursday 19 December, 9am: Falcons vs Hawks

Thursday 19 December, 1pm: Eagles vs Kites

Friday 20 December, 9am: Eagles vs Hawks

Friday 20 December, 1pm: Falcons vs Eagles

Saturday 21 December, 9am: Falcons vs Kites

Saturday 21 December, 1pm: Hawks vs Kites

Sunday 22 December, 1pm: TBC vs TBC

How to watch World Tennis League 2024

TV channel and live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Tennis Channel app.