World Snooker Championship 2024: Order of play, BBC TV coverage, match schedule, full results and highest break
Four players are left in the hunt to win the 2024 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.
David Gilbert will face 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson while Jak Jones plays 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.
Bingham ended world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan's bid for a record eighth world title at the Crucible, while Jones defeated world number two Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.
The tournament takes place from 20 April to 6 May and is live on the BBC.
What happened to Ronnie O'Sullivan?
Seven-time champion O'Sullivan completed a 10-1 first-round victory over Jackson Page and followed that with a 13-7 win over another Welsh player, Ryan Day, in the second round.
But he was beaten 13-10 by Bingham in their quarter-final which finished on Wednesday.
Twelfth seed Wilson is the only seed left in the tournament.
Gilbert, Jones and Bingham are all qualifiers - the first time three qualifiers have reached the semi-finals since the first year the tournament was staged at the Crucible in 1977.
Highest break - 147
Thailand's Noppon Saengkham hit a maximum 147 break in the third round of qualifying before losing 10-9 to Jackson Page in the final round.
Saengkham secured a £10,000 bonus for his 147 at the English Institute of Sport. He is in contention for the World Championship highest break prize of £15,000, even though it was made in qualifying.
If another player makes a 147, then Saengkham will have to share the £15,000 prize money.
But any player scoring a 147 maximum break at the Crucible will earn an additional £40,000.
The highest break at the Crucible so far is the 142 achieved by Ricky Walden, Mark Williams and Page in the first round.
How to watch live on the BBC
You can watch live on BBC TV or follow uninterrupted coverage from your choice of match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
There are also highlights programmes on BBC Two in the evenings.
The BBC Sport website and mobile app will have live text coverage every day of selected matches, plus reports and latest scores, and there will also be updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.
Match schedule and BBC coverage times
All times are BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
* final session
Wednesday, 1 May
Quarter-finals (best of 25)
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two
00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two
Thursday, 2 May
Semi-finals (best of 33)
13:00
Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert
19:00
Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones
Live coverage
13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
13:00-16:15 - BBC Two
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-22:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Friday, 3 May
Semi-finals (best of 33)
10:00
Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert
14:30
Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones
19:00
Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert
Live coverage
10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
10:00-12:15 - BBC Two
13:45-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Four
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Saturday, 4 May
Semi-finals (best of 33)
10:00
Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones
14:30
Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert *
19:00
Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones *
Live coverage
10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
10:00-12:00 - BBC Two
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
19:00-22:00 - BBC Two
Sunday, 5 May
Final (best of 35)
Live coverage
13:00-16:15 - BBC Two
19:00-23:00 - BBC Two
Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
Monday, 6 May
Final (best of 35)
Live coverage
13:00-16:15 - BBC Two
19:00-23:00 - BBC Two
Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
Who are the Crucible seeds?
1. Luca Brecel, 2. Ronnie O'Sullivan, 3. Judd Trump, 4. Mark Allen, 5. Mark Selby, 6. Mark Williams, 7. Ding Junhui, 8. Shaun Murphy
9. Ali Carter, 10. Gary Wilson, 11. Zhang Anda, 12. Kyren Wilson, 13. John Higgins, 14. Tom Ford, 15. Barry Hawkins, 16. Robert Milkins
Results
Seedings in brackets
Quarter-finals
David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire
(12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13)
Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-13 Stuart Bingham
Second round
(16) Robert Milkins 4-13 David Gilbert
(3) Judd Trump 13-6 Tom Ford (14)
Si Jiahui 9-13 Jak Jones
(8) Shaun Murphy 9-13 Stephen Maguire
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-7 Ryan Day
(12) Kyren Wilson 13-6 Joe O'Connor
(4) Mark Allen 12-13 (13) John Higgins
Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham
First round
(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor
(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham
(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui
(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu
(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale
(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski
(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams
(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page
(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones
Crucible 147 maximums
Only 14 maximums have been made at the Crucible.
Last year, Kyren Wilson made one in the opening round and Mark Selby became the first player to make a 147 in a world final.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have made three 147s, with Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson the only others to have achieved the feat.
How much prize money is on offer?
The winner will receive £500,000.
For the runner-up, there is the consolation of £200,000.
Semi-finalists earn £100,000 and quarter-finalists £50,000.
Players knocked out in the first round collect £20,000, while £30,000 goes to players beaten in the last 16.
What is the tournament format?
First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions
Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions
Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.
Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions on 5 and 6 May.