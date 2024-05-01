World Snooker Championship 2024: Order of play, BBC TV coverage, match schedule, full results and highest break

[BBC]

Four players are left in the hunt to win the 2024 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

David Gilbert will face 2020 finalist Kyren Wilson while Jak Jones plays 2015 champion Stuart Bingham.

Bingham ended world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan's bid for a record eighth world title at the Crucible, while Jones defeated world number two Judd Trump in the quarter-finals.

The tournament takes place from 20 April to 6 May and is live on the BBC.

What happened to Ronnie O'Sullivan?

Seven-time champion O'Sullivan completed a 10-1 first-round victory over Jackson Page and followed that with a 13-7 win over another Welsh player, Ryan Day, in the second round.

But he was beaten 13-10 by Bingham in their quarter-final which finished on Wednesday.

Twelfth seed Wilson is the only seed left in the tournament.

Gilbert, Jones and Bingham are all qualifiers - the first time three qualifiers have reached the semi-finals since the first year the tournament was staged at the Crucible in 1977.

Highest break - 147

Thailand's Noppon Saengkham hit a maximum 147 break in the third round of qualifying before losing 10-9 to Jackson Page in the final round.

Saengkham secured a £10,000 bonus for his 147 at the English Institute of Sport. He is in contention for the World Championship highest break prize of £15,000, even though it was made in qualifying.

If another player makes a 147, then Saengkham will have to share the £15,000 prize money.

But any player scoring a 147 maximum break at the Crucible will earn an additional £40,000.

The highest break at the Crucible so far is the 142 achieved by Ricky Walden, Mark Williams and Page in the first round.

How to watch live on the BBC

You can watch live on BBC TV or follow uninterrupted coverage from your choice of match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

There are also highlights programmes on BBC Two in the evenings.

The BBC Sport website and mobile app will have live text coverage every day of selected matches, plus reports and latest scores, and there will also be updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

Match schedule and BBC coverage times

All times are BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

* final session

Wednesday, 1 May

Quarter-finals (best of 25)

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Thursday, 2 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

13:00

Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert

19:00

Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones

Live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Friday, 3 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

10:00

Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert

14:30

Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones

19:00

Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Saturday, 4 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

10:00

Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones

14:30

Kyren Wilson (12) v David Gilbert *

19:00

Stuart Bingham v Jak Jones *

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 5 May

Final (best of 35)

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Monday, 6 May

Final (best of 35)

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Who are the Crucible seeds?

1. Luca Brecel, 2. Ronnie O'Sullivan, 3. Judd Trump, 4. Mark Allen, 5. Mark Selby, 6. Mark Williams, 7. Ding Junhui, 8. Shaun Murphy

9. Ali Carter, 10. Gary Wilson, 11. Zhang Anda, 12. Kyren Wilson, 13. John Higgins, 14. Tom Ford, 15. Barry Hawkins, 16. Robert Milkins

Results

Seedings in brackets

Quarter-finals

(3) Judd Trump 9-13 Jak Jones

David Gilbert 13-8 Stephen Maguire

(12) Kyren Wilson 13-8 John Higgins (13)

Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-13 Stuart Bingham

Second round

(16) Robert Milkins 4-13 David Gilbert

(3) Judd Trump 13-6 Tom Ford (14)

Si Jiahui 9-13 Jak Jones

(8) Shaun Murphy 9-13 Stephen Maguire

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-7 Ryan Day

(12) Kyren Wilson 13-6 Joe O'Connor

(4) Mark Allen 12-13 (13) John Higgins

Jack Lisowski 11-13 Stuart Bingham

First round

(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert

(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones

(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire

(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian

(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor

(10) Gary Wilson 5-10 Stuart Bingham

(6) Mark Williams 9-10 Si Jiahui

(16) Robert Milkins 10-9 Pang Junxu

(12) Kyren Wilson 10-1 Dominic Dale

(7) Ding Junhui 9-10 Jack Lisowski

(4) Mark Allen 10-6 Robbie Williams

(15) Barry Hawkins 8-10 Ryan Day

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-1 Jackson Page

(13) John Higgins 10-6 Jamie Jones

Crucible 147 maximums

Only 14 maximums have been made at the Crucible.

Last year, Kyren Wilson made one in the opening round and Mark Selby became the first player to make a 147 in a world final.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry have made three 147s, with Cliff Thorburn, Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson the only others to have achieved the feat.

How much prize money is on offer?

The winner will receive £500,000.

For the runner-up, there is the consolation of £200,000.

Semi-finalists earn £100,000 and quarter-finalists £50,000.

Players knocked out in the first round collect £20,000, while £30,000 goes to players beaten in the last 16.

What is the tournament format?

First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions

Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.