World Series live updates: Dodgers vs. Yankees Game 2 time, predictions, TV channel

After an instant-classic in Game 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are right back at it for the second game of the 2024 World Series on Saturday night.

Freddie Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history to win the opener for the Dodgers, who took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic. Freeman's historic 10th-inning blast capped off a thrilling game at Dodger Stadium that featured a little bit of everything, the first World Series meeting between the two historic franchises since 1981.

"That's as good as it gets right there," Freeman told reporters after the game.

Hoping to even the series, $162 million lefty Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the Yankees, while $325 million rookie right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts Game 2 for the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Freddie Freeman celebrates his walk-off grand slam with Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez.

World Series Game 2 time: Dodgers vs Yankees

First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Location: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

What channel is World Series on?

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

