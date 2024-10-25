World Series 2024: Four wins away from his second ring with L.A., Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has learned to ignore the criticism

'There's not many jobs in life where you have to be one-of-one to be successful,' Roberts said on the eve of the Dodgers' fourth trip to the World Series during his tenure

LOS ANGELES — Since taking the helm as Dodgers skipper in 2016, there hasn’t been a manager in baseball who has faced more scrutiny than Dave Roberts. And he’s not oblivious to it.

He doesn’t have X or Instagram, saving himself the headache of the negativity of social media, which in his case included being chastised for his pitching decisions by former president Donald Trump in a tweet. Beyond social media, Roberts is well aware that every move he makes is analyzed and criticized by the masses.

And with one of the largest payrolls in the game and a roster expected to be in the World Series every year, that scrutiny isn’t going anywhere. But on the eve of his fourth trip to the World Series with L.A., Roberts isn’t letting criticism or doubt get to him.

“I've learned that I'm not as sensitive as I used to be,” Roberts told Yahoo Sports. “I will say, I'm probably a little bit more jaded than I used to be … not as naïve.”

Roberts, who also played in the big leagues for 10 seasons, is no stranger to criticism. He understands it, especially considering the team he manages in one of baseball’s biggest markets. But not internalizing the noise is a skill he has had to learn over the years.

“The main thing is, I haven’t taken the criticisms and the scrutiny personally,” he said. “I think that's when people start to waver in decision-making, their quality of life. … My big sensitivity is for my kids. Because there's been some really mean things that are said to them, but it's something I chose to do.”

Roberts’ nine-season tenure in Los Angeles has been about as successful as you’ll find, even though he hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as he has blame. The Dodgers’ 851 regular-season victories during his tenure are the most in baseball by far. The team has also reached the postseason in every season with Roberts at the helm.

In MLB postseason history in particular, Roberts has put himself in rarified air. He ranks sixth all time in playoff victories by a manager. Of the five skippers ahead of him, three are in the Hall of Fame. The two others, Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy, will be in Cooperstown soon enough.

Yet over the years, the narrative of always being a bridesmaid but never the bride when it came to championships was a cloud that hung over Roberts and the Dodgers. Even after they won the World Series in 2020, the validity of that title after a COVID-shortened season was questioned.

Other frequent criticism aimed at Roberts has focused on his use of starting pitchers on short rest and his management of the bullpen, particularly in the postseason. Going into this October, there was even some wondering if, should the Dodgers have an early exit, the World Series-winning manager would be on the hot seat.

“It's not an easy job,” Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor acknowledged. “I think he's obviously so personable and a very genuine person. He's done a great job with our team. The history of our success kind of speaks for itself.”

Roberts does his best to shut it all out. But sometimes, doubt creeps in. Even for as successful as he and his teams have been, there are moments that have stuck with him over the years.

“When we lost in 2019 to the Nationals, that one really hurt,” he said. “I thought we had such a really talented team, and for us not to finish that one off, which I thought we should have — obviously, there was a lot of scrutiny with some of the decisions I made. That was a tough one. It took me a while to get over.

“It never feels good to lose. I remember going to London right after we lost to the Padres in 2022 in the NLDS. I just wanted to get out of the country, but something always brings me back with joy, excitement and anticipation … it's my love for the game and my love for the players.”

That love Roberts has for his players isn’t fake, nor is it hyperbolic. The Dodgers feel it. If you ask a player, past or present, about who Roberts is and what makes him great, you’ll not only hear it but also see it on their faces.

The glow. The smile. The emotion. You can see exactly what Roberts’ presence means.

“Whenever you're around him, he's just good vibes,” former Dodgers and current Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo remembered. “He can hold a conversation with everybody. I really liked him. I liked his family a lot, too. I didn’t get enough time with him as my manager, right? But it was fun.

“He was obviously a player, too. So he gets it. He understands. … I like all my managers, but you know, you do see little things here and there that kind of set guys apart a little.”

Roberts’ personality has made him not only a great manager but also the perfect manager for these Dodgers. With a star-studded roster that features four MVPs and numerous All-Stars, managing all the personalities is a big part of making things work, and Roberts navigates it all with his calm, affable demeanor. Every year, there are teams with high payrolls and high expectations that miss the postseason; that hasn’t happened on Roberts’ watch.

Even this season, with injuries to an entire rotation, superstar Mookie Betts missing lots of time due to a broken hand and all the normal ebbs and flows of a season, the Dodgers finished with the best record in baseball.

“Every year is different, obviously, and I think this year, it's been great because we've had challenges this year that we haven't had in the past and been able to kind of maintain some steadfastness,” Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann said. “I think Dave has done a great job of reading and reacting.”

This postseason, Roberts is having arguably his best run yet as a manager. He outmaneuvered Mike Shildt in the NLDS and Carlos Mendoza in the NLCS to get his team to the World Series, and what he has done in navigating the team’s bullpen and managing a rotation battered by injuries can’t be understated. That’s not to mention how Roberts has handled Freddie Freeman’s ailing right ankle throughout the Dodgers’ run to the Fall Classic.

“I don't think he gets enough credit,” reliever Alex Vesia said. “There’s 162 games, and we’ll call it 20 more in the [postseason]. If there’s a guy that doesn’t come in one night or whatever, people look at the one game and think, ‘Why didn’t he use so-and-so?’

“He's trying to protect us, and he wants us to last all the way through the season. And there's some managers that don't do that. … He cares so much about us, and I just think that needs to be expressed more — that he cares so much, you know, and that's what I respect about him.”

With his contract set to expire in 2026, Roberts’ future is uncertain, despite the Dodgers’ past and current success under his leadership. That said, defeating the Yankees to win a second World Series championship would not only likely solidify Roberts’ future in L.A. — it would also put him on a clear path to Cooperstown.

“I love this job,” Roberts said. “I wouldn't want to have any other job. So I think that it also makes it easier when you love to do something. … [But] there's not many jobs in life where you have to be one-of-one to be successful. So that makes it unique.”

Through the criticism, the narratives and everything else that Roberts has seen in his nine years as Dodgers manager, he has gained perspective as the years have gone by. Regardless of what happens going forward, he knows he’ll be able to face it head-on.

“You don't know what you can handle until you go through it,” he said. “And having the president of the United States make comments on social media, then for me to be able to handle criticisms like that publicly, and it's essentially every day — to know I can handle it, that's something I'm proud of.

“I haven't become cynical. And I think the nature of this job and this position makes you become cynical. But I haven't, so I think that's something that I've learned about myself.”