World juniors USA vs. Finland: How to watch hockey gold-medal game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The United States will try to make history and avenge its only loss at the 2025 world junior hockey championship when it faces Finland in Sunday's gold-medal game in Ottawa (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

The defending champion Americans lost 4-3 in overtime to Finland in the third game of the preliminary round. They have been perfect since then, beating Canada, Switzerland (quarterfinals) and Czechia (semifinals) to reach the championship game. Finland has won five games in a row.

With one more win, the USA will become back-to-back champions for the first time in its history at the tournament. The Americans, who brought back 10 players and coach David Carle from last year's team, had never before reached the final in the year after winning it all.

Sweden and Czechia will face each other in the bronze-medal game (3:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network).

Here's what to know about the medal round of the world junior hockey championship:

Team USA's Gabe Perreault (34) celebrates his goal with teammates James Hagens (12) and Ryan Leonard (9) in the first period against Czechia.

When is USA vs. Finland world juniors hockey game?

The United States and Finland will play for gold at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. Sweden and Czechia will play for bronze at 3:30.

How to watch USA vs. Finland world juniors hockey game

Both games will be shown on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

How to stream USA vs. Finland world juniors hockey game

Fubo and Sling carry NHL Network in the United States.

Today's world juniors hockey games

All times p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Czechia, 3:30

United States vs. Finland, 7:30

USA vs. Finland players to watch

United States: The Boston College line of Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault and James Hagens has combined for 25 points. Leonard has a team-best five goals. Perreault and Boston University's Cole Hutson have a team-best nine points. Hagens (eight points) is considered the top prospect in the 2025 NHL draft.

Finland: Draft-eligible goalie Petteri Rimpinen has played every minute and has a 2.12 goals-against average. Forward Jesse Kiiskinen has a five-game goal streak. Forward Konsta Helenius has seven assists.

Sweden vs. Czechia players to watch

Sweden: Defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellika has nine points. Forward Otto Stenberg scored twice against Finland.

Czechia: Forward Jakub Stancl has a tournament-best six goals.

World juniors schedule

Dec. 26

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2

United States 10, Germany 4

Czechia 5, Switzerland 1

Canada 4, Finland 0

Dec. 27

Slovakia 2, Switzerland 1

Finland 3, Germany 1

Sweden 8, Kazakhstan 1

Latvia 3, Canada 2 (SO)

Dec. 28

Czechia 14, Kazakhstan 2

United States 5, Latvia 1

Dec. 29

Sweden 7, Switzerland 5

Finland 4, United States 3 (OT)

Czechia 4, Slovakia 2

Canada 3, Germany 0

Dec. 30

Slovakia 5, Kazakhstan 4 (OT)

Latvia 4, Germany 3 (OT)

Dec. 31

Switzerland 3, Kazakhstan 1

Finland 3, Latvia 0

Sweden 4, Czechia 2

United States 4, Canada 1

World juniors hockey playoff round

All times Eastern

Jan. 2 (quarterfinals)

Sweden 3, Latvia 2

United States 7, Switzerland 2

Finland 5, Slovakia 3

Czechia 4, Canada 3

Jan. 4

Finland 4, Sweden 3 (OT)

United States 4, Czechia 1

Jan. 5

Bronze-medal game: Sweden vs. Czechia, 3:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN

Gold-medal game: USA vs. Finland, 7:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World juniors USA vs Finland: Time, TV, streaming for gold-medal game