World juniors: Canada beats Czechia in overtime for consecutive gold medals

Dylan Guenther played the overtime hero as Canada edged Czechia in dramatic fashion in Thursday's gold medal game.

Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·1 min read
What a world juniors moment for Dylan Guenther and Team Canada. (Getty)
Canada has captured back-to-back gold medals at the world juniors, ousting Czechia in overtime in dramatic fashion on Thursday night.

With Canada busting down the ice 2-on-1, Joshua Roy feathered a perfect pass over to Dylan Guenther, who made no mistake.

After coming oh so close to their first gold since 2001, Czechia's medal drought at the tournament came to an end after 17 years with the silver.

More to come.

