A World Cup party: US Soccer House part of Bank of America sponsorship deal

U.S. Soccer and Bank of America are teaming up to throw a World Cup party.

As part of a long-term partnership announced Tuesday morning, Bank of America will sponsor U.S. Soccer House during the men’s World Cup in 2026. Similar to the popular Team USA House at the Olympics, it will give U.S. fans a central place to gather, watch games and relax during the five-week tournament.

Soccer House will be located in Los Angeles, where the U.S. men will kick off the World Cup on June 12, 2026. The USMNT also has its third group-stage game there June 25, 2026.

A total of eight games will be played in L.A., including two round-of-32 games and a quarterfinal. Los Angeles is also the site of the 2028 Olympic Games, where the U.S. women will be the defending gold medalists.

“We’re eager to further fuel the growth of soccer,” David Tyrie, Bank of America’s chief digital officer and chief marketing officer, said in a statement announcing the sponsorship deal.

“Our investments in the U.S. Soccer Federation and in soccer overall provide unique and ongoing opportunities to build client relationships, engage our teammates, and drive positive economic impact, locally and globally, as the most popular sport in the world takes center stage over the next two years and beyond.”

U.S. Soccer took back its commercial rights two years ago, and has made a series of deals designed to support growth across all stages of the game.

Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, pledged $50 million for a national team training center currently under construction outside Atlanta. In addition to being a home for the national teams and their staffs, it will offer educational resources for lower-level coaches and referees. Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang gave $30 million that will be used to bolster talent identification in the women’s game and give more competitive opportunities for the USWNT’s youth teams.

The partnership with Bank of America is a broad one, supporting all 27 national teams, including the USMNT and USWNT, as well as the grass-roots game. As part of the deal, Bank of America will sponsor an annual Fan Appreciation Match as well as Play it Forward community clinics.

It also is launching SheInvests, designed to help women with financial planning and investment advice. SheInvests is the latest part of SheBelieves, which began as a tournament against some of the USWNT’s top competition and has grown into a program that focuses on empowering and inspiring women in and outside of sport.

"To see Bank of America recognizing the importance of being in the female space and also supporting an underdeveloped area of business, and that is women investors or women understanding their financial wealth, real credit to them for supporting it," USWNT coach Emma Hayes told USA TODAY Sports.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bank of America invests heavily in US Soccer, all 27 national teams