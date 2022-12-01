World Cup 2022: Canada comes up just short in finale vs. Morocco

Alphonso Davies reacts after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Canada and Morocco. (Photo by Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Canada completed its campaign at the FIFA World Cup without a win.

Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 on Thursday, putting an end to what was a disappointing showing from the Canadian side.

As a result of its victory, Morocco advanced to the Round of 16, sitting atop Group F with seven points. Croatia finished second in the group, while No. 2 ranked Belgium finished third.

Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring for Morocco in the 4th minute after Steven Vitoria and Milan Borjan committed a dual blunder at the back, while Youssef En-Nesyri added an insurance marker in the 23rd minute. Canada got on the board after Sam Adekugbe’s effort was deflected for an own goal by Morocco’s Nayef Aguard in the 40th minute.

More to come...

