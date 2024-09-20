‘World-class’ Utd star told he ‘should be worried’ as he’s now at risk of losing his place indefinitely

‘World-class’ Utd star told he ‘should be worried’ as he’s now at risk of losing his place indefinitely

When Manchester United return to Premier League action with an away clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, two experienced Reds could be made to watch on from the sidelines.

Indeed, the Old Trafford faithful are keeping their fingers crossed that they’ll see their final summer recruit, Manuel Ugarte, deployed from the off alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

Christian Eriksen partnered the teenager last time out in the league against Southampton before retaining his place, albeit further up the pitch, for the midweek cup thrashing over Barnsley. The tie saw Ugarte make his first competitive start, with Casemiro returning to the 11.

However, the latter is poised to see his minutes slashed for the foreseeable future. Assuming Ugarte and Mainoo stay fit, they are expected to be Erik ten Hag’s preferred midfield pairing going forward, and given Casemiro’s calamitous showing in the first half of September 1’s Liverpool defeat, he doesn’t really have a case to keep his place.

Read more: Trouble for INEOS as two rivals now ‘seriously considering’ move for Utd’s ‘unbelievably gifted’ target

Ex-Red echoes Casemiro concerns

Former Red Lee Sharpe weighed in on the ‘world-class’ veteran’s situation this season, telling Express Sport: “It’s difficult to say that any player should be worried about their position in the team after just four games.

“Casemiro made a few obvious mistakes and gave goals away against Liverpool, but then so did Kobbie Mainoo. But I don’t think we’ll be seeing as much of Casemiro now that United have signed Manuel Ugarte.”

In addition to the five-time Champions League winner, Eriksen, who’s already operating a heavily reduced role, will fall even further in the pecking order now Ugarte is available for selection.

More Stories / Latest News

‘World-class’ Utd star told he ‘should be worried’ as he’s now at risk of losing his place indefinitely

Sep 20 2024, 6:30

Manchester United made shock summer enquiry to sign Dutch sensation

Sep 19 2024, 21:23

£42million Manchester United star set for full Premier League debut – opinion

Sep 19 2024, 21:01