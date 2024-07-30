‘World-class’ star wants to join ‘only United’ after interest from UCL giants – report

Manchester United are searching for a new defensive midfielder and they are currently evaluating their options on the table.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte seems the priority target for the Red Devils, but a deal is far from straightforward due to the £59 million price tag.

Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly the fallback option and Corriere dello Sport today claim that the club are eyeing another season-long loan for the Moroccan.

However, the Serie A outfit would prefer the outright sale of Amrabat, who was described as a ‘world-class‘ player by Morocco head coach Walid Regragui.

Amrabat is due to report for Fiorentina training this week, but he has ‘only United’ in his mind despite interest from Atletico Madrid and some Turkish clubs.

Amrabat should not be Ugarte’s alternative

United need to reinforce their holding midfield department with Casemiro no longer in his prime. Amrabat did not meet expectations during his loan spell last term.

The Moroccan found his feet during the final month of the campaign, but we are not fully convinced that he can become the club’s first-choice from the number six role.

In our view, the Red Devils should prioritise a deal for Ugarte, who is better with the ball at his feet than Amrabat. He is also better when it comes to winning duels and tackles.

At 23, Ugarte could become a mainstay in the defensive midfield position. If United are keen on Amrabat, he should be considered a back-up to Ugarte but not an alternative target.

Hopefully, they can persuade Paris Saint-Germain to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The French outfit are likely to offload Ugarte with Joao Neves set to join them.