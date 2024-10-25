World champion Spain scores late goal to draw Canada 1-1 in women's soccer friendly

ALMENDRALEJO — Substitute Cristina Martín-Prieto scored in the 89th minute to give World Cup champion Spain a 1-1 draw with Canada in a women's international soccer friendly Friday.

Ona Batlle found Martín-Prieto, who was making her debut, in front of goal with a cross as third-ranked Spain launched one attack after another in a desperate bid for the tying goal. And the Benfica forward headed it home.

Spain had 73 percent possession, outshot Canada 32-5 (10-1 in shots on target) and had 10 corners to Canada's one.

Canada, despite being outplayed most of the game, had gone ahead in the 49th minute through by substitute Marie-Yasmine Alidou.

Spain dominated possession and territory in the first half and the sixth-ranked Canadians were fortunate to go into the break tied 0-0. The home side outshot Canada 16-4 (3-0 in shots on target) in the first 45 minutes.

But Canada went ahead in early in the second half after Evelyne Viens pounced on a heavy touch by defender Maria Mendez. Viens headed towards goal and, attracting two defenders, found an open Alidou whose shot from the edge of the penalty box beat goalkeeper Cata Coll.

It was a first senior goal for Alidou in her third appearance. The 29-year-old from Montreal, who plays her club football in Portugal for Benfica, was a late call-up to camp because of an injury to Cloe Lacasse.

The Canadian defence bent but did not break as Spain kept coming. Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo made a fine save in the 81st minute to deny a hot shot from Alexia Putellas and a minute later stopped Martín-Prieto's effort.

But Spain kept attacking and was finally rewarded.

Canada and Spain had met three times before, with Spain holding a 2-0-1 edge. Alidou's goal was Canada's first against Spain.

Friday's game was the first for the Canadians since losing a penalty shootout to Germany in the Aug. 3 quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics.

Assistant coach Andy Spence, as he did in Paris, ran the Canadian team in the absence of head coach Bev Priestman, who is serving a one-year suspension from soccer by FIFA in the wake of the Olympic drone-spying scandal this summer.

It was 13 C, feeling like nine C, for the 10 p.m. local time kickoff at the 11,58-capacity Estadio Francisco de la Hera in southwest Spain.

Canada soon found itself under the cosh with Spain showing its teeth early. Mariona Caldentey shot wide in the third minute after a pretty buildup and Teresa Abelleira forced a diving one-handed save from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan with a long-range shot in the 15th minute

At the other end, Janine Beckie rolled a long low shot just wide in the 18th minute with Coll out of position after an errant clearance attempt.

Abelleira tried to catch Sheridan out with a long-distance chip that went just over the crossbar in the 24th minute. A minute later, Putellas' hard shot off a corner hit defender Kadeisha Buchanan and bounced off the crossbar.

Canada has a gilt-edged chance in the 43rd minute when Olivia Smith put Viens behind the Spanish defence, but Viens' rushed shot was off-target.

Alidou, Julia Grosso and D'Angelo came on to start the second half for Canada. Nichelle Prince and Adriana Leon followed off the bench.

Alba Redondo shot wide in the 55th minute after a Canadian defensive mixup and was just off-target again in the 63rd.

Canada fielded a strong starting 11, a group that went into the game with a combined 816 caps. Viens, Smith and Jordyn Huitema started up front.

The 20-year-old Smith and 21-year-old Simi Awujo, who started in the midfield, are playing in England for Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively.

Canada was missing the injured Quinn, Sydney Collins, Jayde Riviere and Lacasse.

Putellas, the Barcelona captain, led the Spanish side, which was missing Ballon d'Or winner Altana Bonmati and Barca teammate Irene Paredes, both of whom were rested for an international window that sees Spain play No. 14 Italy on Tuesday.

The Spanish starting 11 featured five players from Real Madrid, four from Barcelona and two from England's Arsenal. Barcelona, the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League title-holder, has won the Spanish women's league the last five seasons with Real Madrid runner-up three rimes during that time span.

Diana Matheson, co-founder and chief growth officer of the fledgling Northern Super League, and Katie Collar, head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite team, were added to the coaching staff in interim roles for the game.

They joined Spence and fellow assistant coaches Jen Herst and Neil Wood in the coaching ensemble.

Priestman remains on the Canada Soccer payroll pending an independent review into the scandal by Sonia Regenbogen from the law firm of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark.

Canada managed to reach the Olympic knockout round despite being docked six points for the spying scandal, which also saw Canada Soccer fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($318,700).

Spain finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, losing 1-0 to Germany in the bronze-medal game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press