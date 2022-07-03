Woodruff strikes out 8, Brewers beat Bucs for series split

  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    1/5

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, right, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    2/5

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, right, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    3/5

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    4/5

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    5/5

    Brewers Pirates Baseball

    Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez, right, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez (10) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson, bottom, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WES CROSBY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Brewers
    Milwaukee Brewers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Woodruff
    Brandon Woodruff
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six scoreless innings, steering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon.

Woodruff (7-3) gave up six hits, his most since May 9, but made up for it with a fifth straight start in which he didn't give up more than two earned runs. The right-hander has 18 strikeouts in 11 innings since returning June 28 after being sidelined with Raynaud’s syndrome, which decreased blood flow to his pitching fingers.

Omar Narváez gave the Brewers their two runs by driving a cutter from Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-6) 427 feet in the fifth inning over the Clemente Wall in right field. The homer, which nearly bounced into the Allegheny River, was his third of the season and ended a 25-game drought.

Josh Hader struck out two and got Bryan Reynolds to fly out with the bases loaded in the ninth for his 25th save.

Brewers catcher Pedro Severino did not play Sunday, but was reinstated after his 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Milwaukee outscored Pittsburgh 32-17 in the four-game series, but earned only a split.

Thompson surrendered two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings, and faced one over the minimum through the first four innings before walking Kolten Wong on four pitches to start the fifth, setting up Narváez’s home run. Thompson hadn't pitched since June 17 because of nerve inflammation is his right forearm.

Pittsburgh struck out 14 times, stranded 11 and was 0 for 10 with a runner in scoring position. Its best chance came in the fifth, when Jack Suwinski laced a leadoff double to right. The Pirates were unable to move him before Ke'Bryan Hayes grounded to short, ending the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. … LHP Manny Bañuelos was acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Tyrone Taylor was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list retroactive to July 2.

Pirates: RHP Duane Underwood Jr. was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. He relieved Thompson, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings. ... RHP Yerry De Los Santos was placed on the COVID-19 IL.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Eric Lauer (6-3, 4.02 ERA) will take the mound Monday, when Milwaukee starts a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs. He has allowed 20 earned runs in his past four starts after giving up five in his previous four.

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (1-4, 3.43) is expected to start Tuesday, when Pittsburgh welcomes the Yankees for the first of a two-game set. Quintana has not won since May 9 despite allowing fewer than four earned runs in seven of nine starts since.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Sainz Jr. wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis H

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • What Otto Porter Jr. brings to the Raptors

    Otto Porter Jr. seems like a perfect fit for the Raptors.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Canadian women down Turkey for 4th win at Volleyball Nations League

    Alexa Gray tallied 22 points, while Kiera Van Ryk added 20 to help the Canadian women's indoor volleyball team edge Turkey 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-23) in Calgary on Tuesday for their fourth Volleyball Nations League win of the season. Hilary Howe, who — like Gray — was playing in her hometown, had 14 points for Canada (4-5). Ebrar Karakurt led Turkey (5-4) with 23. The Canadian squad has already surpassed its 2021 win count. Last year, Canada produced a disappointing 3-12 record in the tour

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres