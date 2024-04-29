Wood and O'Connor sign new Tranmere contracts

Tranmere Rovers defenders Connor Wood and Lee O'Connor have signed one-year contract extensions with the League Two club.

Left-back Wood has been rewarded for becoming a key member of Nigel Adkins' team after joining the club when he was released by Leyton Orient last summer.

Wood, 27, has made 29 appearances for Rovers and has already agreed a new deal until 2025.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old right-back O'Connor extends his stay having made 41 appearances this term.

Adkins said: “This follows on from the consistent performances Connor put together once he established himself in the team."

“I am really pleased that Lee has extended his stay with us. He has performed well this season in the right-back position forming an effective attacking partnership with Rob Apter."

Tranmere finished the season in 16th place in League Two.