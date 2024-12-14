Who won Army-Navy game? Score, highlights, more from college football rivalry

The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is returning to the Navy Midshipmen.

Behind an efficient running game and dominance on both ends of the ball, Navy (9-3 overall) pulled off the 31-13 upset of No. 18 Army (11-2) Saturday afternoon inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

With the win, Brian Newberry's squad snapped a two-game skid against Jeff Monken and Army, winning its 17th Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in program history. Both teams entered Saturday's rivalry game in a winner-take-all situation for the trophy after both military academies defeated Air Force earlier this season.

The celebration is on for Navy! pic.twitter.com/pU41RWOxVk — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 14, 2024

Navy sealed the win over Army in the fourth quarter with a QB sneak for a touchdown from Black Horvath, who saluted the crowd after the score. He put on a show in his first Army-Navy Game, as the 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback finished with 311 total yards and four combined touchdowns (two rushing and two passing).

The season isn't over for Army and Navy, as both teams were selected to play in a bowl game. Army will now play Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 28 after Marshall opted out of the bowl game Saturday due to losing 29 scholarship players to the transfer portal.

As for the Navy, the Midshipmen will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face the SEC's Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.

Here's what you need to know on who won the Army-Navy Game Saturday, including a look at the boxscore, stats, highlights and series history:

Who won Army-Navy Game today?

Navy came out on top in the 125th meeting of the Army-Navy Game on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

With the win, the Midshipmen reclaimed the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the 17th time. Navy will not only take the trophy back to the United States Naval Academy in nearby Annapolis, Marylan,d but will also visit the White House in the spring for its victory.

Here's an updated look at the winner of every Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since it was first awarded in 1972.

Army: 10 (1972, 1977, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1996, 2017-18, 2020, 1923)

Navy: 17 (1973, 1975, 1978-79, 1981, 2003-09, 2012-13, 2015, 2019, 2024)

Air Force: 21 (1982-83, 1985, 1987, 1989-92, 1994-95, 1997-2002, 2010-11, 2014, 2016, 2022)

Army-Navy score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Navy 7 7 7 10 31 Army 0 7 3 3 13

Army-Navy stats

Here's a breakdown of each team stats from Saturday's Army-Navy Game:

Total offense yards: Navy 378, Army 178

Total rushing yards: Navy 271, Army 113

Total passing yards: Navy 107, Army 65

First downs: Navy 15, Army 13

Third down conversions: Navy 7-13, Army 5-14

Turnovers: Army 2, Navy 0

Penalties: Navy 5-70, Army 1-5

Army-Navy highlights

Here's a look at all the touchdowns from Saturday's Army-Navy game:

ONE DRIVE.

ONE TOUCHDOWN.



Navy gets on the board first. pic.twitter.com/0b5zKkkpvr — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 14, 2024

The wheel works to perfection! pic.twitter.com/xC8A6BDgYJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2024

HEIDENREICH HOUSE CALL!

Navy increases the lead! pic.twitter.com/23muqMib0l — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2024

Take a bow.

Horvath goes up and over again for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/yPYtG3E1Xx — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 14, 2024

Army-Navy series history

Series record: Navy lead 63-55-7

Army's last win: 2023 (17-11 in Foxborough, Mass.)

Navy's last win: 2024 (31-13 in Landover, Md.)

With Saturday's win over the Black Knights, the Midshipmen improved their all-time series record advantage to 63-55-7. It was the first win for Navy in the rivalry series since 2021, when it beat Army 17-13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

