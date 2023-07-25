Women's World Cup Preview: Canada needs to generate attack over organized Irish side

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Canada's match-up against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning.

The Canadian women's national team are gearing up for their next match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

While their first game produced a draw over Nigeria, a disappointing result for Les Rouges, Bev Priestman's side will regroup to face the Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about the match, including players to watch, predicted lineups and more.

Quick hits

Both Canada and Ireland are in "must-win situations." In their first matches of the tournament, Canada drew 0-0 to Nigeria, and Ireland fell to Australia 1-0. A loss for both teams could hinder their chances of making it to the Round of 16.

Both teams are also facing injury scares to key players. The Girls in Green are uncertain if star centre-back Louise Quinn will take to the pitch amidst a foot injury and a black eye, which she picked up during Ireland's first match. While Canada and Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is back from her calf injury, mainstay defender Kadeisha Buchanan missed practice yesterday for an unknown reason.

The match takes place on Wednesday, July 26. The pre-game show will begin at 7:00am ET, with main coverage starting at 8:00am ET on TSN/CTV.

Australia are currently on top of Group B with three points. Canada and Nigeria are tied with one point each, and Ireland are at the bottom with zero points.

Canada must figure out scoring problem

After failing to produce against Nigeria in their tournament opener, the Canadians need to kick it into high gear. While Canada held possession and were strong up the left flank, they looked disorganized and out of sync against the Super Falcons.

Lately, Canada has been criticized for its inability to convert goal-scoring opportunities. Christine Sinclair is not the player she once was, and Jordyn Huitema hasn't found her timing in the box.

Nonetheless, with the first-match jitters out of the way, Canada will look to settle into the tournament. With Jessie Fleming returning from injury, the Julia Grosso/Fleming/Sinclair trio has returned. Priestman has been working on Grosso and Fleming's ability to forward the attack from midfield, so there is hope Canada will be back to their usual selves on Wednesday.

That said, a player to watch is Adriana Leon. In the match against Nigeria, she was speedy and effective on the left side of the pitch, and worked with Ashley Lawrence to feed the ball to Canada's strikers. This time around, look to Leon to charge the net herself.

Canada's final key to the game is to keep their strong backline and relentless mentality. Ireland is an aggressive team who likes to press, so if Les Rouges can eliminate the Irish attackers, things could go in their favour.

Midfielder Jessie Fleming is projected to return to Canada's lineup. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Ireland cannot rely on Katie McCabe

The Girls in Green are Women's World Cup debutants — but look far from it.

Despite a loss in their opening match of the tournament, Ireland looked comfortable and collected on the world's stage. An unfortunate penalty caused Vera Pauw's squad to concede, and without that penalty it could have gone either way.

Ireland's key to the game is maintaining their tight press and compact formation. They're known for their ability to bring the ball up the pitch through quick passes and lethal possession, as well as their unwavering aggression — which often catches opponents off guard.

Arsenal star Katie McCabe is Ireland's threat. She's physical, imposing and has a precise and powerful shot. Against Australia, McCabe used her physicality to singlehandedly shut down Haley Raso's attempts on goal. Without it, Ireland could have lost by more than one goal.

However, Ireland will need to rely on other players to get the ball in the net — especially against Canada's strong defence.

If the Irish lose to Canada, their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages are dim.

Arsenal star Katie McCabe is Ireland's threat. (Photo by Norvik Alaverdian ATPImages/Getty Images)

Predictions

Starting lineups

Canada (4-3-3 formation):

Ireland (5-4-1 formation):

Outcome

While both teams will attempt to claim their first victory of the tournament, Canada is still predicted to win the match.

But it'll be a close one. Ireland will surely push the Canucks to the limit, but Canada's depth and defence could help them claim all three points in Perth.

Quotes

"Canada are the Olympic champions, they have a very good head coach and some world class players, so we know the size of the challenge in front of us," said Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

"We know we absolutely don't want to leave this pitch (Wednesday) without those three points," said Canada coach Bev Priestman.

How to watch

Across Canada, all of the matches will be broadcasted live on CTV, TSN and RDS, with extended coverage across Canada Soccer’s digital channels from CanadaSoccer.com to Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube featuring the hashtags #CANWNT and #WECAN.

Wednesday's pre-game show will begin at 7:00am ET, with main coverage starting at 8:00am ET.

Looking ahead, Canada will face No. 10 Australia on July 31 (kick-off 6:00am ET).