Women's Six Nations: Marlie Packer urges England improvement despite Italy demolition

Focus: Marlie Packer wants England to improve for Wales clash at Bristol's Ashton Gate

England will seek a quick-fire tune-up after coasting past Italy 48-0 with 14 players in Sunday’s Women’s Six Nations opener.

The Red Roses lost Sarah Beckett to an 11th-minute red card in Parma, but still extended their six-year unbeaten run in the competition.

Now captain Marlie Packer wants England to turn their messy eight-try start into a top-speed showing when hosting Wales in Bristol.

Ellie Kildunne scored twice against Italy, with Hannah Botterman, Abbie Ward, Lark Atkin-Davies, Helena Rowland, Mackenzie Carson and Connie Powell all going over in England’s latest dominant victory.

England are looking to expand their notoriously potent tight game under new boss John Mitchell, with captain Packer insisting they need some more tinkering under the bonnet.

“We knew Italy were going to come out and challenge us, but it was about us being patient and playing to our game plan,” said Packer.

“We talked about taking the handbrake off but there were a few soft errors that we won’t be happy with as a squad, so that’s a fix-up going into next week.

“But it is the first game of the tournament, so we will focus on that and come back stronger against Wales.”

Beckett saw her yellow card for a crocodile roll ruck clearout upgraded from yellow to red by the bunker review system, with the No8 leaving England short-handed for the majority of the match.

England rode out that dismissal to lead 10-0 at the break courtesy of scores from Botterman and lock Ward, returning after time off for the birth of her daughter Hallie.

Centre Rowland was also sin-binned in the second half, but England still navigated 10 minutes with 13 players with little issue.

Red Roses boss Mitchell praised his side for keeping their focus amid those disciplinary wrangles.

“We responded really calmly. It’s testament to this team that they are able to play with 14, eventually 13, players,” said Mitchell.

“We were building pressure coming up to half-time, and at the end of the day the girls responded to a difficult situation and got out of it really calmly.”

Packer headed into the weekend determined to focus on her leadership rather than a milestone 100th cap. Afterwards, the 34-year-old touched on her pride in reaching three Test figures.

“I’m on top of the world, I need to thank everyone along my rugby journey,” she said.

“Everybody who has had a part to play, I carry them every time I wear this shirt, and to have done so 100 times is very special.”