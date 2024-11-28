Advertisement

Inter Women, the schedule until matchday 15

The FIGC's Women's Football department has officially announced the fixture schedule for the Women's Serie A eBay 2024/25 until matchday 15.

Gianpiero Piovani's Inter Women have their fixtures set until the middle of January. Notably, the Nerazzurre will play their return fixture against AC Milan at 14:30 CET on Sunday 8 December, while the team's home match against Sassuolo will be a 12:30 CET kick-off on Sunday 15 December.

MATCHDAY 1

INTER 5-0 Sampdoria (away 16-17.11.24)

MATCHDAY 2

Napoli Femminile 1-4 INTER (home 23-24.11.24)

MATCHDAY 3

INTER 1-1 AC Milan (away 07-08.12.24)

MATCHDAY 4

Sassuolo 1-3 INTER (home 14-15.12.24)

MATCHDAY 5

INTER 1-1 Roma (away 11-12.01.25)

MATCHDAY 6

Como Women 0-1 INTER (home 18-19.01.25)

MATCHDAY 7

INTER 0-0 Juventus (away 25-26.01.25)

MATCHDAY 8

Fiorentina 2-1 INTER (home 01-02.02.25)

COPPA ITALIA FEMMINILE ROUND OF 16:

Parma 2-5 INTER AET

MATCHDAY 9

INTER 1-0 Lazio Women (away 08-09.02.25)

MATCHDAY 10

Sampdoria 0-3 INTER

MATCHDAY 11

INTER 1-0 Napoli

MATCHDAY 12

Milan vs. INTER, Sunday 8 December at 14:30 CET

MATCHDAY 13

INTER vs. Sassuolo, Sunday 15 December at 12:30 CET

MATCHDAY 14

Roma vs. INTER, Sunday 12 January 2025 at 20:45 CET

MATCHDAY 15

INTER vs. Como Women, Sunday 19 January at 12:30 CET